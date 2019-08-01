Transition of positions after 0:00 when the bank is operating. How to identify? Need help from the hall. - page 2
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We reset or change the magician and what?
And that's it, fuck it. All logic breaks down on magicians.
By the way, I've been thinking again -- don't care )) about rollovers.
TheXpert:
By the way, I thought again - whatever )) on rollovers.
If we do not change basic characteristics of the position (open, set SL/TP and wait) it probably does not matter.
If we change volume, direction or targets we may get hit in the head.
Change the volume, the direction or the targets could get hit in the head.
Another religion? )))
No way. I have long passed the rollover reopening of positions at 00:00, back in the days of Forex Club (it is far from being a religion, at most it is a NTJ).
I trade with GFX, who supply quotes from Alfa. Trading on MT4. There are no rollovers.
And to fight with Rollover - close orders at 23:59 and open at 00:00 +10 seconds
I trade with GFX, who supply quotes from Alfa. Trading on MT4. There are no rollovers.
And to fight with Rollover - close orders at 23:59 and open at 00:00 +10 seconds
I trade with GFX, who supply quotes from Alfa. Trading on MT4. There are no rollovers.
And to fight with Rollover - close orders at 23:59 and open at 00:00 +10 seconds
1. It is a variant but we should not open by time. In my opinion, it would be better to reopen at a better price (at least for the spread).
The difference between the method I traded in FC and that in MT5 is in fixing the result to history instead of reopening to the opening price.
2. If we are talking about rollovers on a profitable position (or you got a significant profit earlier) then reopening at a better price might be a good option.
I remember I tried to cut a position on loss-making positions in FC and reopen it at better price (of course if I expected significant move against me). But this method will have a slightly different efficiency here.
great advice (in the style of a friendly and money loving DC client) - and lose every time on the spread
If there are no swaps/commissions, the position is profitable + it manages to buy back at a better price why not?
too many "ifs" - the result is "chatter" - add to these "ifs" the delay of broker's response at closing and opening, slippage and you get "good mood" from the modifications you have made to the Expert Advisor
When it comes to profitable positions, there are plenty of options.
If memory serves me correctly, there was no automation in FC (all by hand) + huge delays + at least a 30 minute break in trading after 00:00 server time.
You can almost always buy for a better price (at least for the size of the spread). The only question is the problems and the brain haemorrhoids you get with it.