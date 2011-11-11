Voluntary certification of programmers in the Work service - page 6
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That the product is not built on a crate, it has potentially fewer bugs and the author is a real professional, not a jack-of-all-trades.
Less bugs in relation to what? When an item is put in the shop window, a check is carried out, a devo release is available. What else is needed?
Then we will test strategies for profitability, requiring that the base, the marketplace and other places are exclusively GRAALs. Do the service organisers need this?
It shows that the product is not assembled at the knees, there are potentially fewer bugs in it and the author is really a professional and not a penny pincher.
The main criterion for a market product is whether (EA) trades profitably and for what period, (indicator) shows or does not show, redraws or not, (library) they are not written by beginners by definition.
The seller's certificate in the style "this seller is not a penny pincher" - does not mean anything.
Fewer bugs relative to what.
Relative to Vasya Pupkin. Some of the interviewees over there wrote that it's impossible to code without bugs.
We can do it. We should be very attentive to the small number of those that appear and fix them as soon as possible.
Then we will test the strategy for profitability
I generally believe that such strategies should not be in the market. The actual profitability of Expert Advisors is entirely on vendors' conscience. The service here should simply check for outright cheating.
the main criterion of the Market product is (Expert Advisor) trading profitably and on what period
Good for him :) . Trades profitably on the whole history, on the real one it is stupid with opening, handles errors inadequately, dies on loss of connection and just reconnecting. 200 quid. buy?
Then we will test the strategies for profitability, (the indicator) shows or not, redraws or not,
It shows! and redraws! 100 quid. Doesn't show and doesn't redraw 10 quid.
(library) they are not written by beginners by definition.
Come on :)
The main criterion of a marketplace product is (Expert Advisor) trading profitably and what period (library) they are not written by beginners by definition.
Why are you picking on Vasya Pupkin? He's had his certificate for a long time!
The main criterion for a market product is whether (EA) trades profitably and for what period, (indicator) shows or does not show, redraws or not, (library) they are not written by beginners by definition.
The product may easily pass the tests, but they do not have any effect.
The product can easily pass the tests in the tester and the demo mode is totally inadequate for real testing.
We have digressed from the topic. As it turns out, certification is also necessary for the service market, you don't know what pitfalls may be in the purchased product.
I think the issue of certification has been discussed enough, we need a response from the owners of the whole thing.
Are you only interested in the answer, per se, or do you have options for continuing the dialogue depending on the answer?
eh, topikstarter, there was such a topic https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3950
But. there will be no certification. by the definition of our life.
Certification means that there is a set of standard, single-type tasks that each person can do at different speeds. For example a bricklayer, a plumber, a pedagogue, an employee.... etc. these are the professions where certification is possible.
There is a certification for system administrators, quite with specific tasks that one needs to know how to solve.
But in the case of unique individual, often creative tasks - certification is utopia.
If all MQL programmers use the same type of ready-made functions and libraries, then yes, we can still think about certification.
Then the programmer has to mechanically use them.
For example, one can introduce certification for using the CTrade methaquot class. Let there be a dozen of tasks of higher complexity developed for the certification of progessors in using CTrade in various situations.
So, there should be a certain bibliography of classes and to apply them competently. Then we can talk about certification.
But in fact, each proger has its own bible. And you will never be able to put together all of them in one place.