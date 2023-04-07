Public discussion of the formula for calculating the cost of resources in the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 16
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1. In my opinion, few people in their right mind would risk putting something else on the computer where they are trading on the real account (if we are talking about trading time). The other thing is outside of working hours, then you can do anything and everything on the computer.
2. It depends on how you run it and what kind of computer it is. In such a case, it would be better to use half of the computer's cores or less. Scheduling can also help, because you can set a time when agents will not run at all (for example, on Monday - usually a slow day - you can use agents to the maximum, and on Wednesday and Friday it is desirable to switch them off).
3. about communication in any case it is necessary to have two options (or even three). If you have problems with electricity, you have to have some backup too.
4. It's not only the cores, there are enough bottlenecks without them. For example RAM and disks, the same internet.
1. I have faith in human reason; they will take the risk :) Why others are worse than those who are testing/training on the demo sites or earning start-up capital? The question is, what's the point of launching it only on weekends?
And if there is only one core on the tablet, why should I give it up? And why would anyone want to get a headache of finding out how much load the cloud has?
3. These are general requirements for a trading system. We're talking about an additional (probably disruptive) factor. Again, not sure about connectivity, I've been on the computer for 7 hours today, opera and fox are flying regardless of agent load. But they are 100% and do not load for a long time ... what a thankless task, paranoia treat :) on weekdays will still keep an eye on the behavior of the terminals.
4. 2G RAM / 3 free on disk / gig bus / 1,5 internet...
I recommend using half of the cores on working, regularly used computers. If the computer has 1 core and is constantly in use, it is better not to install agents - this core is not enough for the operating system.
Agents themselves work with minimal priority and in sparing mode, giving CPU resources to other programs. It is a good idea to use agents on computers with 3 cores or more, as such configurations are constantly running out of resources.
On working, regularly used computers, I recommend to use half of the cores. If your computer has 1 core, and it is constantly used, it is better not to install agents - this core is not enough for the operating system.
Agents themselves work with minimal priority and in sparing mode, giving CPU resources to other programs. It is a good idea to use agents on computers with 3 cores or more, as such configurations are constantly running out of resources.
I. e., mobile devices are either only for the cloud or for everything else.
And on 3 and up... honestly, I don't see the logic. Are they 100% unloaded by agents because agents can't load them?
Then that's the way out, at least that's the way out - put iron that the agents can't handle :)
Thanks.
And on 3 and above... frankly, I don't see the logic. They are 100% unloaded by agents, because agents can't load them?
Because with so many cores, the operating system has the ability to reallocate resources so that it can work decently on the computer while agents are running.
Try to work by yourself (not just lazy browsing on sites) on a computer with 1-2 cores and agents in the background.
Miracles don't happen, even on a pure OS 1-2 cores is barely enough. Considering that the average user (notebook user >80% of the time) gets flooded with background software (browser panels, branded vendor tools, anti-viruses etc.), the agents can't get much out of it anymore.
Silent:
And at 3 and above... to be honest, I don't see the logic. Are they 100% unloadable by agents because agents can't load them?
Then that's the way out, at least - put a hardware that agents can't handle :)
Thank you.
If 2 out of 3 cores are used by agents, there will almost always be enough resources for everything else (unless RAM and HDD become a bottleneck).
In some cases, of course, it is possible to load 3 cores to capacity, but it will be found out in practice.
Try to work by yourself (not just lazy browsing) on a computer with 1-2 cores and agents in the background.
That's why I'm asking questions here, I tried it out.
In principle, the situation is clear and so are the hardware limitations. Thank you.
If 2 out of 3 cores are used by agents, there will almost always be enough resources for everything else (unless RAM and HDD become a bottleneck).
In some cases, of course, you can load 3 cores to the full, but this is only in practice will find out.
OK. Well, maybe someone else will keep an eye on it.
I'd have to think how to control the case, so that advisors don't wait for agents... I can't think of anything good, it's not my level.
OK. Well, maybe someone else will keep an eye out.
It would be worth thinking about how to supervise it, so that the advisers don't wait for agents... I can't think of anything good, not at my level.
If at least one kernel is free, then at least one copy of the terminal will feel quite comfortable on the PC. For this kernel for trading and optimization should be enough.
For reliability, you should keep one more core free, so on a computer with 4 cores and at least 3 Gb of RAM you can try to run 2 agents and trade.
If there is at least one free kernel, at least one copy of the terminal will feel quite comfortable on the PC. This core should be enough for trading and optimization.
For reliability, you should keep one more core free, so on a computer with 4 cores and at least 3 Gb of RAM you can try to run 2 agents and trade.