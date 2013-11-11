Suggestions for improving the MetaEditor - page 8
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Absolutely, urgently, by all means include non-monospaced fonts. Especially Arial, Verdana. Spare our eyes and space!
This request is over three years old, dating back to metaeditor4. What's up with the peas, the feedback doesn't work at all?
Absolutely, urgently, by all means include non-monospaced fonts. Especially Arial, Verdana. Spare our eyes and our space!
This request is over three years old, dating back to metaeditor4. What's up with the peas, the feedback doesn't work at all?
What if when launching the MQL5 Wizard (the "Create" button), a radio button would appear (e.g. "Load Template") for your template, with the option to select it from a folder (preferably a folder something like UserTemplates)?
it would be convenient to navigate through the EA code as in the navigator (to display both bookmarks and functions somewhere near the code, already open, but this is a personal quibble)
The fact that if you made a mistake in, say, the twentieth line, the compilation shows an error not in the twentieth line, but in a bunch of lines after the twentieth, is very annoying, it significantly slows down the process of fixing the error.
it would be convenient to navigate through the EA code as in the navigator (to display both bookmarks and functions somewhere near the code, already open, but this is a personal quibble)
The developers are very annoyed by the fact that if you made a mistake in, say, the twentieth line, then during the compilation an error is not indicated in the twentieth line, but in a bunch of lines after the twentieth, it significantly slows down the process of fixing the error.
The developers promised the project navigator ages ago (i.e. long ago) but perhaps they don't know why they need this navigator.
Think about it - it's still impossible to print a selected fragment! :)))
I personally don't know a single editor where you can't do that! Well, except ME, of course.
What, to you, Stasikuus, folding?! Don't you know that no one needs it?!
But they created the Styler, which no one fucking needs only in one case - if you downloaded someone else's code and are trying to make sense of it.
I, fool, tried to apply this styler to one of my modules and then I spent half a day with loud swearing to MQ to return everything back.
Here's a stylizer they think everyone urgently needs, and the project navigator and folding is pampering!!!