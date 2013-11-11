Suggestions for improving the MetaEditor - page 3
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It may be so for team programming, but in this case, what for? Are there many individual MQL programmers joining the herd, where a unified style is important?
But never mind, if you think so, then so be it.
But don't you think that the simple problems of MetaEditor mentioned above are as important as a unified programming style, lack of which, as it seems to me, almost nobody cares?
You guys are interesting - you decide what I need and then prove to me that I don't understand what I need.
As a famous Apple slogan: If we don't have the program you need, you don't need it! :)
I suggest making a poll where you can vote for the features you need. It would really show what people need!
Just be sure to add to it not only the points for but also necessarily the points against, so that you don't get all sorts of, in my opinion, unnecessary crap that only a few people need.
I suggest making a ballot box where you can vote for the features you want. This would really show what the people need!
But be sure to add to it not only items "For", but also necessarily "Against", so that you don't get all kinds of, in my opinion, unnecessary crap that only a few people need.
Anyone can open a poll - start a new thread and select "New Poll" instead of "Subject":
Thank you, Renat!
I'll think about it, but later - I'm swamped at work, the project wasn't delivered on time, and now we're working all holidays in a row, starting from January 2. Maybe that's why I'm so jumpy now :)
Decided to bring up an actual branch
A couple of days ago I installed NuSphere PhpED for business reasons and, well... I can't help but write here.
The Editor after 15 minutes acquaintance has caused a tsunami of positive emotions and a black resentment that nothing can be used in the MetaTrader IDE. Developing a software in it is a great pleasure, everything is so informative and compact... And the search of compilation errors at the stage of text entry is a "blank check in the head".
Developers, look at it out of the corner of your eye and take at least a quarter of the features so MQL users won't feel defective.
No need to invent anything new, just give what you have and what is actively used by programmers of other languages.
... ablack grudge that nothing can be used with this in the Metatrader IDE...
Fortunately, MetaEditor is not a notepad.
It's not that simple and has lots of good features:
The work on the editor will go on for a long time, we will add a lot of handy features.
...Work on the editor will go on for a long time, we will add a lot of handy features to it.
Renat, I believe we didn't talk about MetaEditor's shortcomings to offend or offend anyone... just hope that it will be improved! Improvements have already been made, which gives us hope!
Carthage must be destroyed!
I mean, personally, I am sorely missing the window divider and the foulding...
...
A couple of days ago I installed NuSphere PhpED for business reasons and, well... I can't help but write here.
After 15 minutes of acquaintance with the editor I got a tsunami of positive emotions and a black resentment that nothing can be used in the Metatrader's IDE.
...
Developers, look at it out of the corner of your eye and take at least a quarter of the features so that MQL users don't feel defective.
You do not have to invent anything new, just give what you have and what is actively used by programmers of other languages.
The respected Renat responded to him:
Fortunately, MetaEditor is not notepad.
It's not that simple and has a lot of good features:...
Work on the editor will go on for a long time, we'll add a lot of handy features to it.
Like:
"Dad, buy a bike! Well, buy it, everyone in the yard has been riding it for a long time, I'm the only one, like a fool, on a scooter..."
"Come on, son, look what a great scooter we have! It has lots of good features! It has two wheels! Not only can it ride in a straight line, but it can also turn left and right. If you go downhill, you don't know who can outrun who!"
:)
Like:
"Dad, buy a bike! Well buy one, everyone in the yard has been riding it for a long time, I'm the only one, like an idiot, on a scooter..."
"Come on, son, look, what a great scooter we've got! It has lots of good features! It has two wheels! Not only can it go straight, but it can also turn left and right. If you go downhill, you don't know who can outrun who!"
:)
Not quite right, Renat was just pointing out the functionality that differentiates ME from similar (perhaps in some ways the best IDE yet).
Perhaps half of what was mentioned by Renat will be questionable for someone, but someone will use it anyway. But the second half of the above is definitely worth attention.
And the editor is really evolving, so we'll see who's faster from the hill (in this case as practice shows the main thing good brakes) ...
Speaking of birds, since we're talking about a comparison of "scooters". I would in such case compare these two programs as bicycles, with the different purposes. Only here it would be desirable to specify that one of them narrowly specialized and having prospects of development.
PS
And if you want so much to look at the "scooter", just designed for trading, take Rumus2 (from Forex Club) and pay attention to its functionality in the field of writing indicators and everything else.
Completely forgot, I'll point it out in this thread then (about the editor anyway).
Developers, has the feature list bug been resolved (there seems to be a limit of 100 names) or should we wait for a normal navigator?