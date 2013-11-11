Suggestions for improving the MetaEditor - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I see. Inattentive reading of my question about "values from the day before" led to the wrong answer. So I had to use a tautology like "arrayof values" instead of "values". The correct answer is finally given, so let's write it down: no, you cannot return thevalues of the day before yesterday in MQL4 by a single line.
The correct answer is received, so write it down. The main thing is to repeat everything in detail and many times, then it will be better remembered.
Yes, I did not read your question carefully and answered incorrectly, then corrected myself. I had clearly stated a few meanings in the question and the emphasis was exactly on that, but I, inattentive, let it pass my eyes.
Write down the correct answer.
As you have already understood, the question was about the plural "the values from the day before yesterday".
Originally the question was different. And that was the one I answered.
Let me clarify - the question was about my thesis about getting an indicator value.
Of course, I'm not an expert in MQL4, but the above-quoted line cannot be formally considered correct. For the link you cited says that "The indicator line index. It may be from 0 to7". You, on the other hand, for some reason, without further explanation, quote the buffer index == 9.
Uh-huh, and you don't have an indicator named "SampleInd" on your disk. Definitely no credit.
The answer was incorrect because it was a question, there can be only 8 buffers in an indicator in MT4. But it doesn't affect the point, with the 7th buffer the answer will be the same as with the 10th. And you're picking on it.
You're welcome for the topic.
There goes some steam at the same time :)
You shouldn't have posted next to Renat ;)
Sorry.
Renat, find another mirror for your dialogue, goodbye.
I didn't doubt in the slightest that you're merging in technical discussions.
There is more bile than knowledge.
I didn't doubt in the slightest that you were leaking in technical discussions.
More bile than knowledge.
Looks like the branch is dead, but I'll try to post. See if anyone hears it. ))))))
A couple of wishes about the MetaEditor 5 interface.
1. I would like to see more options in terms of colour schemes. Namely, the possibility to change colour in the Tools and Navigator windows as well (or at least in the last one). I wanted to get rid of the white background so it wouldn't "hit the balls" in the dark, but the colours only change in the editor window. It was also possible to score some colour schemes in the templates. In my opinion Borland has a very handy option when the program text is edited against a blue background.
2. I would like more options in terms of window layout in ME5. Options Cascade, Mosaic, etc. has long been a rarity. I want the working windows to stick to all sides of the ME5 window and self-adjust when you change the size of any of them.
Looks like the branch is dead, but I'll try to post. See if anyone hears it. ))))))
A couple of wishes about the MetaEditor 5 interface.
1. I would like to see more options in terms of colour schemes. Namely, the possibility to change colour in the Tools and Navigator windows as well (or at least in the last one). I wanted to get rid of the white background so it wouldn't "hit the balls" in the dark, but the colours only change in the editor window. It was also possible to score some colour schemes in the templates. In my opinion Borland has a very handy option when the program text is edited against a blue background.
2. I would like more options in terms of window layout in ME5. Options Cascade, Mosaic, etc. has long been a rarity. I want the working windows to stick to all sides of the ME5 window and self-adjust when you change the size of any of them.
I support both points!!!
But I predict a "template" response from developers: "There are a lot of other important tasks, and all this nonsense will wait, etc...".
Is it such a scarce staff of developers that even one person can not be allocated, so as not to see on the forms of these template responses ... ?
But I predict a "template" response from the developers: "There are plenty of other tasks that are more important, and all this nonsense can wait, etc...".
I support both points!!!
But I predict a "template" response from the developers: "There are plenty of other more important tasks, and all this nonsense can wait, etc...".
Is it such a scarce staff of developers that even one person can not be allocated, so as not to see on the forms of these template responses ...? ?
1) I miss the possibility to collapse/expand some parts of code in MetaEditor. Sometimes it is convenient to collapse the whole function and leave only the name. Especially when the code takes much space.
So that you don't have to scroll so much.
2) "Search and replace" with a separate icon on the toolbar (and don't tell me there are hotkeys).
3) Auto-format code. Not to indent every time for beauty and readability, but automatically.