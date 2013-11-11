Suggestions for improving the MetaEditor

New comment
 

The brackets are illuminated, which is cool!

The colour is bluish, it's associated with the normal highlighting, and it makes you worry if you've hit a bracket. It would be nice if the brackets were highlighted in some greenish or yellowish colour, unlike the colour of normal highlighting.

Perhaps yellow would be better.

 
Integer:

The brackets are illuminated, that's cool!

The colour is bluish, it's associated with the normal highlighting, and it makes you worry if you've hit a bracket. It would be nice if the brackets were highlighted in some greenish or yellowish colour, unlike the colour of a normal highlight.

Perhaps yellow would be better.

Seconded!

Constantly feels like the bracket is highlighted too.

 

I also agree.

I'd also like to see a function folding and a project navigator, Alt+M is not very handy, it could be removed altogether if there was a project navigator.

 
It would be even better if you could change the colour yourself in the settings.
 
C-4:
Even better, if you could change the colour yourself in the settings.

It seems redundant, let it be green/yellow and that's enough.

The other thing I would like to do, which is probably not difficult for developers to do, is to highlight external/global variables in colour. These are those variables that are declared before all functions and have global context within program module (indicator/expert/script). This is how input variables are currently highlighted. Even this highlighting of input variables is not as important as highlighting of external/global variables.

Developers, please think about it!

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные / Input переменные
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные / Input переменные
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Переменные / Input переменные - Документация по MQL5
 
Add automatic hyphenation of long lines.
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Тип string
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Тип string
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Типы данных / Тип string - Документация по MQL5
 
Graff:
Add automatic transposition of long lines.
Don't.
[Deleted]  
TheXpert:
Don't.
+1000
 

The code editor itself is quite good, as for the colours, that's up to everyone's taste.

In my opinion, the debugging functionality is very lame:

1. To implement possibility to display variable values when hovering over them with mouse cursor.

2. Calculation of complex (nested) expressions when they are highlighted.

3. Ability to display all values of array elements in the debug window.

4. Calculation of complex (nested) expressions in the debug window.

   if (isBSSymmetric(M) == false)
    {
     for (int t = M + 1; t > ML; t--)
      bazis[t] = bazis[t - 1];
     bazis[ML + 1] = 0; 
    }


5. Possibility to approximate the debugging functionality to that of Delphi type systems.

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Переменные - Документация по MQL5
 

1. Support separate colour selection for global variables.
2. Selecting colour and background for paired brackets. (as I for example always work on a black background).
3. Still lacks the ability to collapse strings.
4. Enable/disable auto-advancement of long lines.

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные / Глобальные переменные
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные / Глобальные переменные
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Переменные / Глобальные переменные - Документация по MQL5
 
Graff:
Add automatic transposition of long lines.
No way, don't.
1234567891011121314
New comment