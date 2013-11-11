Suggestions for improving the MetaEditor
The brackets are illuminated, that's cool!
The colour is bluish, it's associated with the normal highlighting, and it makes you worry if you've hit a bracket. It would be nice if the brackets were highlighted in some greenish or yellowish colour, unlike the colour of a normal highlight.
Perhaps yellow would be better.
Seconded!
Constantly feels like the bracket is highlighted too.
Even better, if you could change the colour yourself in the settings.
It seems redundant, let it be green/yellow and that's enough.
The other thing I would like to do, which is probably not difficult for developers to do, is to highlight external/global variables in colour. These are those variables that are declared before all functions and have global context within program module (indicator/expert/script). This is how input variables are currently highlighted. Even this highlighting of input variables is not as important as highlighting of external/global variables.
Developers, please think about it!
- www.mql5.com
- www.mql5.com
Add automatic transposition of long lines.
Don't.
The code editor itself is quite good, as for the colours, that's up to everyone's taste.
In my opinion, the debugging functionality is very lame:
1. To implement possibility to display variable values when hovering over them with mouse cursor.
2. Calculation of complex (nested) expressions when they are highlighted.
3. Ability to display all values of array elements in the debug window.
4. Calculation of complex (nested) expressions in the debug window.
if (isBSSymmetric(M) == false) { for (int t = M + 1; t > ML; t--) bazis[t] = bazis[t - 1]; bazis[ML + 1] = 0; }
5. Possibility to approximate the debugging functionality to that of Delphi type systems.
- www.mql5.com
1. Support separate colour selection for global variables.
2. Selecting colour and background for paired brackets. (as I for example always work on a black background).
3. Still lacks the ability to collapse strings.
4. Enable/disable auto-advancement of long lines.
- www.mql5.com
Add automatic transposition of long lines.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
The brackets are illuminated, which is cool!
The colour is bluish, it's associated with the normal highlighting, and it makes you worry if you've hit a bracket. It would be nice if the brackets were highlighted in some greenish or yellowish colour, unlike the colour of normal highlighting.
Perhaps yellow would be better.