Suggestions for improving the MetaEditor - page 12
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3) Auto-format code. So you don't have to indent every time for beauty and readability, but automatically.
The styler has been around for a long time: Ctrl + ,
How does it work? I'm asking because I haven't seen any results.
I read the link and it's not the same.
By the way, as described in the link, for some reason I have no such result ....
A nice, smart autoformat is when you press enter and if the autoformat is on, a new line starts at the right place and the previous one is corrected.
I have experience of programming in another editor. And on the basis of it I would like to make suggestions to improve MetaEditor.
1) In MetaEditor I miss the possibility to collapse/expand a part of code. Sometimes it is convenient to collapse the whole function and leave only the name. Especially when the code takes much space.
So you don't have to scroll as much...
cat7, this [folding] has been written about 1000 times... MQ is not changing its stance on this issue, if I understand correctly...
In another forum thread, unfortunately, I don't remember which one, a moderator wrote that they react negatively to all proposals at first, as any changes require a lot of work. But if you insist and push through, changes are made...
That's why water cuts stones. And if I'm also heard and supported by other programmers...
It would be more convenient, wouldn't it?
How does it work? I'm asking because I haven't seen any results.
I read the link - it's not the same.
By the way, as described in the link, for some reason I have no such result ....
A nice, smart autoformat is when you press enter and if the autoformat is on, a new line starts at the right place and the previous one is corrected.
try selecting all the text first and then applying the slilizer
Got it. If you go to Tools and press Styler, something has happened....
For some reason Ctrl+ doesn't work. That's why it didn't work.
Got it. If you go to Tools and press Styler, something has happened....
For some reason Ctrl+ doesn't work. That's why it didn't work.
Ctrl + ,
So Ctrl + comma or < or B
try selecting all the text first and then applying the slider
Ctrl + ,
That is, Ctrl + comma or < or B
Thanks for the clarification. That's not the way I pressed it.
But I found out how to use the hotkeys
like this.
//---
and this
)))
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2) "Search and replace" a separate icon on the toolbar (and don't tell me there are hotkeys).
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And you copy how, with a mouse?
PS toolbar is customisable