Optimisation in the Strategy Tester
I noticed it too... but I blamed it on "imperfection" of mql5 -))
I optimize 5 parameters... I take elementary signal as input... no calculations... I've removed everything I could...
as a result 1200 runs on a 4-core processor takes all evening... and that's just in a month...
i've been looking for a way to speed things up... i've restricted the eXpert to check conditions once every 5 minutes... it hasn't worked... not a second faster...
so for a fortnight now I've been testing and testing... and I'm inclined to think that I should just put in the parameters without any optimisation...
I noticed it too... but I blamed it on "imperfection" of mql5 -))
I optimize 5 parameters... I take elementary signal as input... no calculations... I've removed everything I could...
as a result 1200 runs on a 4-core processor takes all evening... and that's just in a month...
i've been looking for a way to speed things up... i've restricted the eXpert to check conditions once every 5 minutes... it hasn't worked... not a second faster...
so for a fortnight now I've been testing and testing... and I'm inclined to think that I should just put in the parameters without any optimisation...
At first I also thought there was a mistake in my code. I searched and simplified it, but then I got to this (...): "expert".
input int X = 100; int OnInit() { return(0); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } void OnTick() { Print("Тик-Так."); }
The result was the same.
1 pass takes 7-9 seconds. Such nonsense turns out.
1 pass lasts 7-9 seconds. That's the kind of nonsense you get.
+1.
same for opening prices.
to the Red Army such optimization...
- www.mql5.com
I've been optimizing for a month now))) and it looks like there's no end in sight... I guess it's just us for so long... ))) since no one else is looking here...
Yes, everyone is stopping by :) There's just nothing to say. I'm quite used to the fact that on a 2-core processor fast optimization on "all ticks" of 10.5 thousand steps takes 5-6 days. No complaints.
But it was much faster before
My computer hasn't stopped since May - it's constantly optimising. That's why I'm already lost whether it was faster or not.
Addition: I just noticed that the compiler has become 10 times faster.
My computer hasn't stopped since May - it's constantly optimising. So I'm already lost as to whether it was faster or not.
And I selected a few parameters, clicked the test... in the morning I counted the number of runs and how many were left... calculated that there were 50 days to the end of the optimisation... my computer has 4 cores + 2 core agents... I don't need this optimization, so I turned it off...
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Here is a screenshot of the log
and the StrategyTester_5passes.log file are attached.
Please explain what the problem is and how to optimize correctly in the strategy tester.