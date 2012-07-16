Optimisation in the Strategy Tester - page 19
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thank you Valmars for taking part in the discussion!
However, questions #1 and #3 still stand. It would also be nice if a moderator would confirm your answer to question #2.
Also, yesterday I ran a re-simplified optimization with the same conditions absolutely except for the start and finish start and end points respectively in order to completely re-run the parameters on short (4096 passes total). Expert Advisor parameters were taken as the initial point according to the final result corresponding to 0.51/745 of the first table.
The optimization results by these parameters have confirmed the results of single testing and, in turn, crossed out the optimization results on the 496 build, i.e. exactly what I was asking about in question #3. Thus, almost a month of the Expert Advisor's optimization was wasted.
Here is a fragment of reoptimization results (highlighted in blue, easy to compare with the last line of the first table in the original post):
ForexMoneyMaker:
It wouldalso be nice if a moderator would confirm your answer to question #2.
What do web resource moderators have to do with the operation of the terminal?
you should use the word developers
...It would be nice if the developers...
Thank you Valmars for taking part in the discussion!
However, questions #1 and #3 still stand. It would also be nice if a moderator could confirm your answer to question #2.
What do the moderators of the web resource have to do with the work of the terminal?
you should use the word developers
...it would be nice if the developers...
I.e. is it better to write to ServiceDesk directly rather than through the moderators of the web resource on such issues?
Or, for this topic to be available to everyone, should we wait for an answer from the terminal developer?
So it is better to write to ServiceDesk directly rather than through the moderators of the web resource on such issues?
I will repeat my thought in a different way.
When you ask questions about the terminal, you don't need to contact the moderators. The moderators may just ban you or delete your post.
Or do you think that a moderator quickly picked up your post and ran to the developer to ask you an answer later?)
They are not only sitting in Service Desk and waiting for your questions, but they also frequently visit this forum and answer them.
It's been over a year since we started discussing this problem, but after the developers said it would be fixed there have been no further reports.
I would like to know at what stage this is now.
No, you can't. The pay is, frankly, paltry. Try it on a small number of runs. See how much money was withdrawn and you can determine how much you will pay for your full optimization.