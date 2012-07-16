Optimisation in the Strategy Tester - page 3
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The discussion seems to have gone into the specifics of a particular EA's code. But I noticed that almost all time is spent on preparatory work (more than 90%) no matter which EA is optimised. And so it is with every run (pass in the log) with new input parameters being optimized. I.e. no matter how you optimize the code, you can get only a couple of percent performance gain.
We will improve the phase of preparatory work when optimizing the Expert Advisor. The time should be reduced. Please wait a bit.
We will improve the preparatory work stage when optimising the expert. The time should be reduced. Please wait a little longer.
But I have noticed that almost all the time is spent on preparatory work (over 90%) regardless of which expert is optimised.
Describe the situation in more detail if possible. How long do you have to wait? What is written (if any) in the logbook? ...
In the logbook "complete optimization started". all processors show ready. You have to wait for more than 5-10 minutes. Didn't measure exactly when optimization started because I always switched to another access point. Access point always showed all or almost all green bars.
The log shows "complete optimization started". All CPUs show ready. I have to wait for more than 5-10 minutes. I couldn't measure exactly when the optimization started because I always switch to another access point. Access point always showed all or almost all green bars.
By the way, the problem with starting testing also occurs when optimisation is disabled: testing doesn't start until I switch to another Access Point. When optimisation is disabled, nothing at all is written in the log and all cores show ready. Figures in Connection Status (next to blue box and green checkmark) click quickly. The drive is also diligently "clicking" something to the tune of the numbers. But the test doesn't start. Apparently the connection to the Access Point is lost despite the green tick. The problem occurs on 3 different computers: two at home on one IP and one at work on another IP.
Reported the problem to servicedesk.
why so much rubbish in the logs... and that's without a list of input int, per line ... besides notice the speed ... it takes 2 minutes before the test runs ... just one run... and that's for the LAST MONTH test... and one core... the rest rest rest)
... I also noticed that the start of the terminal takes a very long time ... and even after starting it takes 5 seconds to figure it out and start trading, if I use EXPERT to sell without assistance ... (ekspert is elementary... no cycles etc.)
This so-called "rubbish" you call it helps us to find out the reasons for the failures.
This so-called "rubbish" that you call it helps us figure out the reasons for failures.
People program in mql5, they understand what OOP is :), they will not look into the text log if necessary? ... Why so much stuff into the onboard log.
and note the time from start ... to run the test ... 1m 46sec
People program in mql5, understand what OOP is :), they won't look into the text log if necessary? ... Why so much stuff into the onboard log.
and note the time from start ... to run the test ... 1m 46sec
Well I understand in OOP. And what, you think I don't look in the log, periodically?