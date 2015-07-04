Examples: Can the Forex Market Be Forecasted? How to Create One's Own Trading Strategy?
Dear DAO,
I have read the article, and I'm very admire you. Your philosophy about the word and forex market is my valuable guideline, I had printed the article to ponder.
I'm only newbiew in the market, so that I hope I have more lucky for having more opportunities can learn from experience peoples as you.
Sorry for me if you see I stupid, when I really hope I can to be a your disciple in the forex market. I know some IT, AI ( neural network), but very little understanding about forex. So I can't understand thoroughly your idea of two-step forecast model ???
Hoping for your good-hearted and your guide.
My email: vneinfo@yahoo.com.
Hi,
This great article crossed my way just when I am coming back to the task I one day posed to myself of writing a trading program. I have already spent some years of my life trying this, unsuccessfully till now. After some time away from my quest I use to come back with new insights and correct obvious errors I was not being able to see. It is very good to know that there is a good researcher and programmer that understands so well the market dynamics. Thank you, DAO for sharing your market vision.
One question comes to my mind when I think about the concepts you describe here: considering the interdependence of variables I believe there is the possibility of picking a few of them that in some way synthesize even the influences of all or most the others and construct a relatively simple system. With correct treatment, this approach may be effective. For example, I like to look at price action rather than indicators. Maybe a few variables representing important price correlations could do as good (maybe better) as taking a wide range of variables with their complex interrelationships.
Maybe the author or someone else here may confirm or deny this as a valid line of investigation.
This article is really intersting. Espicially for thinking money instead of energy. I have another idea. But sorry for my english maybe i cant explain it very well. And also i only want to share my idea with you. Maybe my idea will be nonsense for you. I think u have knowledge of the physics because when i read your article i thought that. But i dont know if it will make sense for you dear DAO. I thought that like Einstein model of the space. the model is very easy but i am thinking how to apply it to forex trade. when we think that the space is only in two dimensional plane. Think that also this plane is a net. When any mass introduce to net, Net will be deformed by mass. Because of this deformation the mass will create its field. because of the gravity field, the small masses can be affected by other huge masses. In the space when a deformation axiested in a region of the space net, then everything will be complex untill an equilibrium time. the sytem will be in equiblirium position for a while and then complexcity will increases. So we can think the same model for forex. when nobody buy or sell anything in the marked the currency chart will be constant. when somebody buy euro/usd parity ( very big quantity which can affect the all flatted space) so the chart will be changed by a huge buying of eur/usd parity. And after that small quantity will be bought by many people. so the currency will increases. when currency increase enough then it will decrease. i think that all buying and selling in the marked behave like mass in the space net. I hope my explanation is cleary to understand for you Dear DAO. by the way i am physics engineer and very intersted in forex. If you want to say anything about my idea, please dont hesitate to write me mail to sezerh24@gmail.com And I am sure that you have many intersting idea for forex trade. so hope that you guide me by your intersting models.
Dear DAO,
your article is inspiring. Your ideas are expressed clearly and simply. I have been considering the relationship between several symbols for some time now, and I learnt a lot from your thoughts. It points out that I am not alone in this all-inclusive model. I specially like the comparison with energy systems. Sincerely, Fernando C.
Interesting article, but I think there might have to be another one to explain what exactly "irrefragable" means.
Exhaustive.
You can read the original article
Exhaustive.
You can read the original article
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
New article Can the Forex Market Be Forecasted? How to Create One's Own Trading Strategy? has been published:
Author: DAO