Does anyone have some articles introduce about what I circle in the picture?
These are stats that you can use to see when not to trade or where to improve.
There are even Ea's that show you this as a table.
Manuel Marcel Simon #:
These are stats that you can use to see when not to trade or where to improve.
Eleni Anna Branou #:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/automated-trading/strategy-tester
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/automated-trading/strategy-tester
thanks to you all
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Does anyone have some articles introduce about what I circle in the picture?
I try to find it but I don't know what key word I need to type.