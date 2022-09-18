Does anyone have some articles introduce about what I circle in the picture?

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Does anyone have some articles introduce about what I circle in the picture?

I try to find it but I don't know what key word I need to type.

 

These are stats that you can use to see when not to trade or where to improve. 

There are even Ea's that show you this as a table.

 
Manuel Marcel Simon #:

These are stats that you can use to see when not to trade or where to improve.

Eleni Anna Branou #:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/automated-trading/strategy-tester

thanks to you all

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