Errors, bugs, questions - page 87
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A common mistake many people make, I've been caught in it myself (the comparison is implemented differently in different languages)...
If memory serves me correctly, the compiler gave an error warning in early builds.
Greetings.
Could you please tell me how to download the history? I just installed the terminal and it has no data for any of the pairs from 01.02.2010 to 21.07.2010. When I run the Expert Advisor, the data for this period is loaded first, but now the history is not loaded.
How do I get this information (marked in red)?
I take it that the profit is requested like thisor not? it just returns 0
How do I get this information (marked in red)?
I understand that the profit is requested as followsor not? it just returns 0
How do I get this information (marked in red)?
I understand that the profit is requested as followsor not? I just get 0
Very simply:
Option 1.
1. ask for an initial balance - Start Balance
2. Calculate the totals of all trading operations (in the history we go through all the trades) - Trade Balance.
3. Add the result of trading operations to the initial balance and obtain the final amount of balance - Balance.
According to your data it will look like this
Start Balance = $10,000.
Trade Balance = -$4,061.80
Balance = Start Balance + Trade Balance (take into account the sign)!
Option № 2
We subtract the Start Balance from the current funds, the dry balance gives us the result of the transactions...
What does that make
What does that make
What does that make
It's a pity there's no depo and profit function just me
gives 1.#INF.
Servicedesk has already written...