Errors, bugs, questions - page 848

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Aha!!! First, you have to put return false before the closing parenthesis;
 
Thank you!!! I'll get the brackets.
 
And that was just the bottom bracket where he was swearing. He should have expressed himself in Russian - it would have been easier to understand!
 
Dimka-novitsek:
He should express himself in Russian - it would be easier to understand!
You should contact ServiceDesk with such a suggestion :)
 
Thank you!!! That's all for now. I mean, there's still a ton of bugs out there, I'll do it myself for now.
 

This is the problem that has been detected:

This happens when compiling the EA. And in one terminal everything is OK, but on the other terminal this problem is present. Although, if you open this file separately, it won't compile on the first terminal.

What's the reason?

 
Heroix:

What's the reason?

Constancy violation, it's written in plain English. I don't believe it compiles in the second one.
 
Heroix:

This is the problem that has come to light:

This happens when compiling the EA. And in one terminal everything is OK, but on the other terminal this problem is present. Although, if you open this file separately, it won't compile on the first terminal.

What's the reason?

The reason is that you haven't updated the standard library with the regular upgrade. Therefore, on one computer with the regular upgrade everything works and on the other one - does not.

Have you manually transferred the Exe files without /MQL5 directory?

 
Oops. It turns out to be a standard library... Gg ))
Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека
Документация по MQL5: Стандартная библиотека
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартная библиотека - Документация по MQL5
 
Renat:

The reason is that you haven't updated standard library with regular upgrade, so everything works on one computer with regular upgrade, but not on the other one.

Exe files manually transferred without /MQL5 directory?


This is 2 terminals on 1 computer. To all suggestions from the terminal to update - I answer "yes".

I have transferred my file to flash drive from another computer as .mql5, opened and compiled it with different editors for two terminals.

In general, as I understand it, I need to update MT.

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