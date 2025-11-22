Errors, bugs, questions - page 848
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He should express himself in Russian - it would be easier to understand!
This is the problem that has been detected:
This happens when compiling the EA. And in one terminal everything is OK, but on the other terminal this problem is present. Although, if you open this file separately, it won't compile on the first terminal.
What's the reason?
What's the reason?
This is the problem that has come to light:
This happens when compiling the EA. And in one terminal everything is OK, but on the other terminal this problem is present. Although, if you open this file separately, it won't compile on the first terminal.
What's the reason?
The reason is that you haven't updated the standard library with the regular upgrade. Therefore, on one computer with the regular upgrade everything works and on the other one - does not.
Have you manually transferred the Exe files without /MQL5 directory?
The reason is that you haven't updated standard library with regular upgrade, so everything works on one computer with regular upgrade, but not on the other one.
Exe files manually transferred without /MQL5 directory?
This is 2 terminals on 1 computer. To all suggestions from the terminal to update - I answer "yes".
I have transferred my file to flash drive from another computer as .mql5, opened and compiled it with different editors for two terminals.
In general, as I understand it, I need to update MT.