Errors, bugs, questions - page 464

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Another bunch of issues/bugs.

1. it's very difficult (I don't know since when) to select or deselect objects on the chart. I point the mouse exactly at the object, a tooltip appears, but clicks don't change the selection.

2. If in the sources occurs twice the same diffein, then a warning about redefinition, and it is normal, but at the same time - attention - the definition is reset, ie below the text there is an error that the symbol is undefined (it's wrong). If you remove one of the definitions, both the warning and the error disappear.

3. Will the visual test window have all the same toolbars as the main window? Very inconvenient without a ruler.

4. I have encountered a bug that occurs when there is a template with an indicator for an EA being tested visually. The positions are displayed with a shift in time. I attach a screenshot.


 
Another wish. For a long time now the optimiser has lacked the ability to switch between 2D, 3D, and line chart during optimisation. Since the birth of MT5 these menu items have been zadizeyed. Will it be done someday?
 
marketeer:
Another wish. For a long time we have missed the possibility to switch between 2D, 3D and line chart during optimization. Since the birth of MT5 these menu items have been hardcoded. Will it be done someday?

These modes can only be switched once the calculation has been completed.

The function of 2D and 3D re-rendering is so expensive in terms of resources that it is unreasonable to run it during optimization of trading strategy parameters.

 
Renat:

These modes can only be switched once the calculation is complete.

The 2D and 3D re-rating function is so expensive in terms of resources that it is unreasonable to run it during the collection of statistics to optimise trading strategy parameters.

As far as I remember 4 allows it. Why is it allowed there but not here? And in principle, the high cost of resources for these operations, from my point of view, is a bug that must be cured, rather than covered up by it in order to "breed" a useful functionality. What kind of super resources does shading squares require? There's plenty of graphics output in the program, and no resource issues anywhere. You amaze me, really.
 

Can you tell me what the change of execution type in the middle of the test from instant to request might mean?

Does the history retain data on the dealer's working mode at any given moment? Or is it an error?

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства ордеров
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства ордеров
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства ордеров - Документация по MQL5
 
There is a currency pair field in the strategy tester settings. It is editable, but an attempt to enter the required instrument does not work - nothing happens by the enter, and the tabu resets the existing instrument. Extra. I try to enter EURGBP. It is in the Market Watch, but it is not in the selection list of the tester for some reason. What is the problem?
 
MoneyJinn:

Can you tell me what the change of execution type in the middle of the test from instant to request might mean?

Does the history retain data on the dealer's working mode at any given moment? Or is it an error?

It depends on the deal volume. Small - by instant, more than 10.0 lots (server setting) - by request.
 
marketeer:
There is a currency pair field in the strategy tester settings. The field is editable, but trying to enter the required instrument does not work - nothing happens by the enter, and the tabulation resets and leaves the old instrument. Write to service-desk or maybe there is already such a task?

Write to you. This is obviously not a feature.
 
uncleVic:
Write it down. This is clearly not a feature.
I have already made an addition ;-). Trying to enter EURGBP. It's in the market overview, but it's not in the tester selection lists for some reason. What's the problem?
 
marketeer:
I have already made an addition ;-). Trying to enter EURGBP. It's in the market overview, but for some reason it's not in the tester's selection lists. What is the problem?
And write about it to the SD. Like "not everything in the overview can be selected in the tester".
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