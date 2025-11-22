Errors, bugs, questions - page 464
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Another bunch of issues/bugs.
1. it's very difficult (I don't know since when) to select or deselect objects on the chart. I point the mouse exactly at the object, a tooltip appears, but clicks don't change the selection.
2. If in the sources occurs twice the same diffein, then a warning about redefinition, and it is normal, but at the same time - attention - the definition is reset, ie below the text there is an error that the symbol is undefined (it's wrong). If you remove one of the definitions, both the warning and the error disappear.
3. Will the visual test window have all the same toolbars as the main window? Very inconvenient without a ruler.
4. I have encountered a bug that occurs when there is a template with an indicator for an EA being tested visually. The positions are displayed with a shift in time. I attach a screenshot.
Another wish. For a long time we have missed the possibility to switch between 2D, 3D and line chart during optimization. Since the birth of MT5 these menu items have been hardcoded. Will it be done someday?
These modes can only be switched once the calculation has been completed.
The function of 2D and 3D re-rendering is so expensive in terms of resources that it is unreasonable to run it during optimization of trading strategy parameters.
These modes can only be switched once the calculation is complete.
The 2D and 3D re-rating function is so expensive in terms of resources that it is unreasonable to run it during the collection of statistics to optimise trading strategy parameters.
Can you tell me what the change of execution type in the middle of the test from instant to request might mean?
Does the history retain data on the dealer's working mode at any given moment? Or is it an error?
Can you tell me what the change of execution type in the middle of the test from instant to request might mean?
Does the history retain data on the dealer's working mode at any given moment? Or is it an error?
There is a currency pair field in the strategy tester settings. The field is editable, but trying to enter the required instrument does not work - nothing happens by the enter, and the tabulation resets and leaves the old instrument. Write to service-desk or maybe there is already such a task?
Write it down. This is clearly not a feature.
I have already made an addition ;-). Trying to enter EURGBP. It's in the market overview, but for some reason it's not in the tester's selection lists. What is the problem?