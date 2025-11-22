Errors, bugs, questions - page 323
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hmmm... It's back.
probably missing something NormalizeDouble
What does NormalizeDouble have to do with data loss?
Possibly, but it's a fact - I've tried it now - nothing has changed.
As you can see the difference is not the same as in the numbers above, it seems - should I go to servicedesk?
Possibly, but it's a fact - I've tried it now - nothing has changed.
As you can see the difference is not the same as the numbers above, I guess - should I go to servicedesk?
6.999999999999999e-005 = 0.00006999999999999999 = 0.00007
all right
read the real numbers as you are advised.
6.999999999999999e-005 = 0.00006999999999999999 = 0.00007
all correct
read about real numbers, as you are advised
i.e. in the calculations (in the program) it does not affect the operation of the program!
Got it, thank you!
Possibly, but it's a fact - I've tried it now - nothing has changed.
As you can see the difference is not the same as in the numbers above, I guess - should I go to servicedesk?
Once again. Read about the real numbers in the help! Service Desk will not help you here.
It is better to format the output yourself, instead of relying on a pure Print function
Possibly, but it's a fact - I've tried it now - nothing has changed.
As you can see the difference is not the same as in the numbers above, it seems - should you go to servicedesk?
Let's first understand what exactly you think is wrong?
If you have the result in mind.
It is not a mistake. It really is and it is described in the help. This is the reason why 0.93297-0.9329=0.00007 -> 6.999999999999999e-005. You will get the same result if you do
If you want to print the result 0.93297-0.9329=0.00007, use the function DoubleToString.
Let's understand first, what exactly do you think is wrong?
If you mean the result
It is not a mistake. It really is and it is described in the help. This is the reason why 0.93297-0.9329=0.00007 -> 6.999999999999999e-005. You will get the same result if you do
If you want to print the result 0.93297-0.9329=0.00007, use the DoubleToString function.
i.e. in the calculations (in the program) it does not affect the operation of the program!
Got it thank you!
i.e. in the calculations (in the programme) it does not affect the operation of the programme!
Got it, thanks!
Going back to my issue with the tester crash, let me explain more. The standard Moving Average EA does not crash, it works correctly.
However, my EA does not reach the end of its work, the connection is broken:
What actions may lead to a connection failure? What can I do wrong?
It happens not immediately, on a 4-month history only at the end of the 4th month a disconnect occurs, before that the tester works, trades are opened.
I didn't clarify this question at the time, and now I'm having doubts.
What's the right way to reserve memory?
like thisor like this
And correct the help, it's very ambiguous.
SZZ in the above variants implies that the size of allocated memory including reservations should be 2016.