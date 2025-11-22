Errors, bugs, questions - page 322
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So the 404 build of the tester crashes even when testing the standard Moving Average Expert Advisor?
Test: MACD Sample for a year on TF H1. Immediately after the first test, the second test: MACD Sample for a year on the TF Н4 ; in the report we get results of the first test on TF H1
If we wait 5 minutes after the first test and then run the next test on a different TF, we get a new correct report, different from the first test report.
Build 404
A link to a similar problem: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3139
Good afternoon to all and sundry. Wrote some code for the Expert Advisor:
Calculates the difference between 1 and 5 bars. Printed it to the log
and got this
ss is a modulo difference, before this line there are open numbers 1 and 5 bars,
as you can see the difference is not clear how it is calculated and it is the same for all i-th
bars, currency and TF. It appears in 1 of 10 cases. Maybe it is a service or I am mistaken about something?
... I was mistaken?
Good afternoon to all and sundry. Wrote some code for the Expert Advisor:
Calculates the difference between 1 and 5 bars. Output to the log via Print
How about this?
How about this?
OK, I'll check in 3-4 hours when the tester is finished,
but it's not clear why this is done (number conversion)in Print
if it calculates it that way and that's how the Expert Advisor works.
Maybe you hint that if you do the same in the code?
Then it will be possible to try your construction in the code
The same ...
The same ...
Normalise the difference
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1561
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/convert/normalizedouble
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/types/double
or better still
Normalise the difference
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1561
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/convert/normalizedouble
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/types/double
or better perhaps
I'll try in an hour or two and reply...
I'll try in an hour or two...
hmmm... It's back.
probably missing something NormalizeDouble
as with array handling (for example, don't want to confuse ...[1]-identify and [0] - use)