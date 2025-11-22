Errors, bugs, questions - page 318
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And another question.
How is it possible to send e-mail from an EA to more than one address?
In MT5, only one address is specified in the settings, and SendMail sends the letter to it.
I want to send it to 2 different addresses.
There are a few options, the ones I know:
1. Send a message using Win API;
2. To send letters using own mail client (implementation in DLL);
3. Set up two trading terminals and send from both to separate addresses.
PS
It seems this question was raised on an old forum, but I can't find a branch quickly (I remember exactly what such branch exists)...
I dug it out, you can see it here (the last post is especially interesting)
Good afternoon! After installing MQL5, I've encountered some defects in the display of program texts when editing. The position of the text changes when selecting it. When typing from the keyboard new characters do not appear at the cursor position. Reinstalling the software does not help. How can this problem be resolved?
Hello! After installing MQL5, I've encountered some defects in displaying program texts during editing. The location of the text changes when selecting it. When typing from the keyboard new characters do not appear at the cursor position. Reinstalling the software does not help. How can this problem be solved?
Dear MQ developers. Please answer a question: why two properties of graphical shapes (rectangles, triangles, ovals) were combined into one?
I mean the property to draw in the background/front and the property to draw outline/fill.
Right now it's one property to draw in the background/fill/outline in the foreground.
What if a time/price object needs to be filled in the foreground?
ZS Or draw the outline in the background?
Dear MQ developers. Please answer a question: why two properties of graphical shapes (rectangles, triangles, ovals) were combined into one?
Yes, that is obviously our mistake. We will separate these properties.
We have a lot of improvements and new features in objects ahead.
Yes, that is clearly our mistake. Let's keep these properties separate.
We have a lot of improvements and new features in the facilities ahead of us.
Why do the property retrieval functions
are 10 times slower than the property setting functions?
Why do the property retrieval functions
are 10 times slower than the property setting functions?
It's a question of synchronicity/asynchronicity.
...Get... - expect a result back, ...Set... - no.
What would this mean?
EH 0 Core 1 19:03:37 connect closed
QQ 0 Core 1 19:03:58 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
KD 0 Core 1 19:03:58 connected
QF 0 Core 1 19:03:58 authorized (agent build 404)
OL 0 Tester 19:03:58 EURUSD,Daily (MetaQuotes-Demo): testing of Experts\GannTest002.ex5 from 2001.01.04 00:00 to 2011.02.20 00:00 to be started
PN 0 Core 1 19:03:58 common synchronization completed
DD 0 Core 1 19:03:58 initial deposit 0.00 , leverage 1:0
OM 0 Core 1 19:03:58 successfully initialized
FI 0 Core 1 19:03:58 111 bytes of total initialization data received
FO 0 Core 1 19:03:58 Intel Pentium 4 3.00GHz, 3071 MB, PR22
MD 3 Core 1 19:03:58 empty test mode means no history and no symbol info for
PQ 0 Core 1 19:03:58 ,M0: testing from 1970.01.01 00:00 to 1970.01.01 00:00:00 started
IF 2 Core 1 19:03:58 tester stopped because expert initialization failed
FE 0 Core 1 19:03:58 log file "J:\Users\Dima\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\AE26FABED2C1EBD073776DBF6742CCC4\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20110228.log" written
DJ 0 Core 1 19:03:58 connect closed
This is a screenshot of the screen after the strategy test is stopped. You can see that several processes are holding 4GB of memory each.
Is this a bug?