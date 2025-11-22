Errors, bugs, questions - page 321
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Thanks! It's easier than it looks :-)
Someone has commented on the tester freezing.
It's the same, the amount of data to be processed is the same
at the beginning, at the end, and always over 40-50%
starts to hang, slow down, and when the test ends,
uninstall the metatester via the dispatcher because after
terminal is still running!
I join 62 alexluek .
After starting the tester, it works properly for a while and then, before the test period is over, it hangs up and the Windows gives out:
All this happens by the end of the operation. I.e. there is no way to get to the end date on any EA, the tester always crashes at the end.
System Configuration:
Win 7 enterprise x64
Intel Core 2 Duo CPU P7350 2GHz
Ram 4 Gb
Local agents hang in memory with their caches raised for another 5 minutes after the test is stopped, waiting for new tasks to be performed. If no one loads them in 5 minutes, they are automatically unloaded with all resources released.
This waiting mechanism allowed agents to increase response speed on repeated tasks at the expense of ready/raised infrastructures.
ps: these are local agents. remote agents running as services are not offloaded, but also release resources after some downtime.
How can I unload caches by myself? (Except restarting terminal). If we change timeframe after testing, the new test is repeated on the TF of previous test.
What type of agents (local or remote) are we talking about?
If local, they will unload themselves after 5 minutes of downtime. And remote ones have to unload their caches after some downtime (yesterday we found out that not all caches are unloaded by remote agent, this will be fixed).
I join 62 alexluek .
After starting the tester, it works properly for a while and then, before reaching the end of the test period, hangs up and the wind gives out:
All this happens by the end of the operation. I.e. there is no way to get to the end date on any EA, the tester always crashes at the end.
Which caches are we talking about and what type of agents (local or remote)?
If local, they will unload themselves after 5 minutes of downtime. And remote ones should reset their caches after some idle time (yesterday we found out that not all caches are reset by remote agent, we'll fix that).
About local. 5 min. seems to be a very long time, at first I had no idea why test repeats at different TFs, I was searching for the reason in the code :))).
It turns out that 2 consecutive tests in different timeframes cannot be realized without reloading the terminal or waiting for 5 minutes.
5 minutes seems to be a long time, at first I did not understand why testing repeats at different TFs, I was looking for the reason in the code))).
It turns out that 2 consecutive tests in different timeframes cannot be realized without reloading the terminal or waiting for 5 minutes.
Why cannot I do it?
Lack of memory caused by caches or what? Please explain in details, with examples.
Why doesn't it work?
Is the lack of memory showing up because of the caches or what? Explain in more detail, please, with examples.
Test: MACD Sample for a year on TF H1. Immediately after the first test, the second test: MACD Sample for a year on the TF Н4 ; in the report we get the results of the first test on TF H1
If after the first test wait 5 minutes and then run the next test on a different TF, then we get a new correct report, different from the first test report.
Build 404
Link to similar problem: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3139