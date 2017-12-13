Horizontal chart scrolling in MT5
There are two buttons there so in this condition -
you can scroll the chart by mouse or Page Up key on keyboard for example.
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Besides, if you press "Shift end to the chart .." button so the current candle will not be immediately next to the price axis:
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Besides, you can play with chart property (right mouse click on the Chart - properties) so may be - you will find some other options related to it.
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Hi All,
Have just downloaded a MT5 demo. Unfortunately the horizontal (left and right) keys below the right corner of the chart don't seem to be working. I can only scroll horizontally by clicking the mouse on the chart and then dragging across - which can be very tedious for large scrolls back in time. Anyone have any ideas?
Also, is it possible to put some extra space between the current candle and the vertical price axis. At present the current candle is immediately next to the price axis which makes it difficult when trying to project price direction visually.
Thanks in advance.