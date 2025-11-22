Errors, bugs, questions - page 2644
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Of course, there will be no differences for simple structures.
Thank you, time saved on tests
I want to implement Redis as a universal exchange of everything and between everything, but so far stuck at serialization phase, as I haven't decided if I need to serialize data for the exchange or if the volume of exchange is not so big then just strings and run everything through Redis - generally a wonderful thing, but due to the simplicity of the device of this database, all data is stored as string. Access speed to this database is very high (in-memory database).
Another question, I can't even estimate if there will be any gain in data exchange, if I serialize simple. structure into uchar[] array and serialize this array in Base64 - string... For some reason, I think that it is more efficient to convert each field of a simple structure to string and put everything in one string through a separator (the same principle as in .csv file)
fxsaber:
StructToCharArray
CharArrayToStruct
MQL4 does not have these functions, that's the problem
MQL4 doesn't have these functions, that's the problem
MQL4 doesn't have these functions, that's the problem
And you don't need them.
Who knows why the RTS-3.20 quotes on MetaQuotes-Demo have not been going since Monday?
Or is it a private fuss?
Don't they?
is there?
... I remembered I'm the only one who knows how to search.
https://docs.mql4.com/ru/convert
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/convert
And you don't need them
Thanks! I thought of this scenario yesterday, but didn't write it down, I'd forgotten.
I'll try it now.
is there?
... I remembered I'm the only one who knows how to search.
https://docs.mql4.com/ru/convert
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/convert
Thanks! I thought of this scenario yesterday, but didn't write it down, I'd forgotten.
I will try it now
I wonder how I save structures in mql4 in the library...
I wonder why the help doesn't update? - neither online nor in ME4!
report to the top!
i checked, in MT4 build 1260 this code works correctly - same as in MQL5
So if unconditional pickup of inludes is implemented, then macros+templates won't create any problems with it, right?
Yes, all MQL-syntax will be discarded there. Fixed source compilation under new builds for now. I'll attach zip.