Errors, bugs, questions - page 2583
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Have you tried rebooting the computer?
I didn't. In the morning, everything started working normally.
This effect can be caused by peak Windows memory shortage, I have it with my office from time to time.
I work with many gigabytes of ticks. This may be the case. But the bug was observed when I had decent free memory (5/16 Gb).
If it happens again, I'll try to find some patterns of occurrence.
I did not reboot. In the morning, everything started working fine.
Working with ticks, of which there are many gigabytes. Maybe that's the problem. But the bug was observed when I had a decent amount of memory free (5/16 Gb).
If it occurs again, I will try to find some mechanism of its occurrence.
Yes, the GUI drawing hangs when the while loop goes through Sleep(1) or does not go through it at all.
When Sleep is increased the GUI hangs will disappear. But this is not a solution to the problem.
Hello!
Why in build 2085 you can add 8 agents but on the same computer in the new build 2162 you can only add 4 agents ?
Intel i7-7740x, 4 cores, 8 threads.
Hello!
Why in build 2085 you can add 8 agents but on the same computer in the new build 2162 you can only add 4 agents ?
Intel i7-7740x, 4 cores, 8 threads.
Since July the number of agents equals the number of coprocessors in the CPU.
I did not reboot. In the morning, everything started working fine.
Working with ticks, of which there are many gigabytes. Maybe that's the problem. But the bug was observed when I had a decent amount of memory free (5/16 Gb).
If it occurs again, I'll try to find some regularities of its occurrence.
Another idea - maybe a long write queue is formed, I think that office has problems with it - when many big files are opened and autosave works...
Since July, the number of agents equals the number of coprocessors in the CPU.
Has performance been artificially reduced?
Is the performance artificially reduced?
It depends on the processor, see this thread with tests - just there optimisation options by number of co-processors and by number of threads/core without co-processors are taken into account.
If possible, test your processor in this thread with the 3 suggested EAs.Most likely the aim is to make the most correct PR of the agents and generally increase the computational ability of the claude.
I open a position all goes well The next day it automatically closes and opens a new one What is this?
Roll-over, artificially closing an open position on a specified value date.
The same position is simultaneously opened on the next value date at prices that reflect the difference in interest rates between the currencies in question.
Here's a question.
Sometimes I get an array overrun error during optimization, with a certain set of parameters. The error occurs rather seldom and I cannot reproduce it. I need to know the set of parameters at which this error occurs. How to determine this set of parameters? There is a pass number in the tester's log, but this parameter set is not present in the report. Where can I see which parameters were used in this pass?