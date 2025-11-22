Errors, bugs, questions - page 2582
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Unable to get the order price in the history, whereas the rest of the order parameters are read without problems.
I do not remember exactly, but OrderOpenPrice for market orders can be zero when the order is placed. And at its execution, I think.
I don't remember exactly, but OrderOpenPrice for market orders can be zero when the order is placed. And at its execution, I think.
Then why isn't it zero in the visualizer?
It is not logical, because it is the order type in the structure, not the position.
Good evening. Why does the tester show the same optimization results every time on different trading schemes?????????????????????????
What do you mean by "... different trading schemes ..."?
Give an example: MQL5 code, screenshot from tester of "Settings", "Parameters" tabs
Can you tell me what it could be?
This happens with all MT4/5 menus and with some in other applications.
What kind of questions are you gentlemen asking? You are not using a stable (unstable) release, are you?
Such questions should be directed to this thread. I think so )))
What kind of questions are you gentlemen asking? You are not using a stable (unstable) release, are you?
Such questions should be directed to this thread. I think so ))))
if it's for me, i have mt4, latest build
if it's for me, i have mt4, latest build
So to the previous speaker )))))))))
And for you - the quadruple is discussed in a separate, specially designated section of the forum. But if you're writing here, then make a note that the question on the four. Although, personally, I'm against such a mess. I'm sorry.
Can you tell me what it could be?
This happens with all MT4/5 menus and with some in other applications.
Have you tried rebooting your computer?
This effect can be caused by peak Windows memory shortage, I have had this happen with office from time to time.