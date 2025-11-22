Errors, bugs, questions - page 1570
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Need to refine templates (take implementation outside class A {})
I can't implement A::f3 outside class A {}.
But inside class A {} you can. Yes, you can... for example, f2(), but the inconvenience lies in the purpose of taking cumbersome functions outside the class A {}. The main thing is that A::f1() can be brought inside class A {} and everything works while A::f3() cannot - the compiler generates an error.
Need to refine templates (take implementation outside class A {})
I can't implement A::f3 outside class A {}.
But inside class A {} you can. Yes, you can... for example, f2(), but the inconvenience lies in the purpose of taking cumbersome functions outside the class A {}. The main thing is that A::f1() can be brought outside the class A {} and everything works while A::f3() cannot - the compiler generates an error because A::f1() and A::f3() principally do not differ in any way.
This is how it compiles normally.
And f1 and f3 are a bit different
This is how it compiles normally.
It's not - the compiler just assumed there's no OnStart - no problem.
add
Compilation error: internal error #9
If you change a couple of lines, the error changes to: tree optimization error
But originally (before the simplification) the error was: code generation error
And all ends there - but before it all worked fine.
Make a lot of different slim sources in one archive. So that developers could use it before they are going to roll out another buggy build.
Call the archive "lice test". Surely, there are such test variants for different kinds of compilers.
Optimization chart stops to be drawn because of incorrect criterion value calculation. Please fix it, as it is very convenient to observe optimization process on the chart.
Appears only on Balance + max RF criteria. // At least in my (so far small) practice.
// Only graph breaks, optimization is successful.
----------- UPD
Проявляется только на критерии Balance + max RF.
I was wrong.
Different behaviour of & and GetPointer