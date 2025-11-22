Errors, bugs, questions - page 1566
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yyyy - four digits of the year,
mm - two month digits,
dd - two day signs,
hh - two digits of hours,
mm - two digits of minutes.
But mi is one digit of minutes and one digit of what? I thought it was a cycle index.
So don't make up standards for shortening time formats, please. No need for confusion...
Let's remember where I started this thread. The point is not to change the format, but the MQL4 documentation TimeToString() and TimeToStr() should be corrected (picture below), nothing more.
Developers, please fix the display of favourites! You can't see the star:)
MQL4. TimeToString() and TimeToStr(). In parameters of the 2nd argument, it is written "TIME_MINUTES gets result in form " hh:mm "" and "TIME_SECONDS gets result in form " hh:mm:ss "". Should be corrected to " hh:mi " and " hh:mi:ss ".
"What a nuisance you are, dear." (c) Fix it.
Do not correct it under any circumstances! This is not correct. The time format is set as "yyyy.MM.dd hh:mm:ss". MM big is month, mm (small) is minutes, ss is seconds. Usually a small MM is ignored and replaced with a big MM, because the context tells the code to use the month.
Do not correct it under any circumstances! This is not correct. The time format is set as "yyyy.MM.dd hh:mm:ss". MM big is month, mm (small) is minutes, ss is seconds. Usually a big MM is ignored and a small one is used instead, because the context indicates that it is a month.
hh24?
hh -> 12; HH -> 24;
hh24?
"What a nuisance you are, dear" (c) We'll fix it.
OK, if I find anything else (and I will), I'll write to servicedesk.
Don't go to servicedesk. You should write somewhere else.