Errors, bugs, questions - page 1566

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Artyom Trishkin:
yyyy - four digits of the year,
mm - two month digits,
dd - two day signs,
hh - two digits of hours,
mm - two digits of minutes.

But mi is one digit of minutes and one digit of what? I thought it was a cycle index.
So don't make up standards for shortening time formats, please. No need for confusion...

Let's remember where I started this thread. The point is not to change the format, but the MQL4 documentation TimeToString() and TimeToStr() should be corrected (picture below), nothing more.


 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
Developers, please fix the display of favourites! You can't see the star:)
We did, we'll fix it soon.
 
Maxim Khrolenko:
MQL4. TimeToString() and TimeToStr(). In parameters of the 2nd argument, it is written "TIME_MINUTES gets result in form " hh:mm "" and "TIME_SECONDS gets result in form " hh:mm:ss "". Should be corrected to " hh:mi " and " hh:mi:ss ".
"What a pain in the ass you are, dear" (c) We'll fix it.
 
Rashid Umarov:
"What a nuisance you are, dear." (c) Fix it.
Don't fix it under any circumstances! This is incorrect. The time format is set as "yyyy.MM.dd hh:mm:ss". MM large is month, mm (small) is minutes, ss is seconds. Normally a large MM is ignored and a small MM is used instead, because the context indicates that it is a month.
 
Vasiliy Sokolov:
Do not correct it under any circumstances! This is not correct. The time format is set as "yyyy.MM.dd hh:mm:ss". MM big is month, mm (small) is minutes, ss is seconds. Usually a small MM is ignored and replaced with a big MM, because the context tells the code to use the month.
hh24?
 
Vasiliy Sokolov:
Do not correct it under any circumstances! This is not correct. The time format is set as "yyyy.MM.dd hh:mm:ss". MM big is month, mm (small) is minutes, ss is seconds. Usually a big MM is ignored and a small one is used instead, because the context indicates that it is a month.
Too late, Slava made me
 
Slawa:
hh24?

hh -> 12; HH -> 24;

Slawa:
hh24?
Here is a good specification:https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/8kb3ddd4(v=vs.110).aspx
Custom Date and Time Format Strings
Custom Date and Time Format Strings
  • docs.microsoft.com
A date and time format string defines the text representation of a DateTime or DateTimeOffset value that results from a formatting operation . It can also define the representation of a date and time value that is required in a parsing operation in order to successfully convert the string to a date and time. A custom format string consists of...
 
Rashid Umarov:
"What a nuisance you are, dear" (c) We'll fix it.
OK, if I find anything else (and I will), I'll write to servicedesk.
 
Maxim Khrolenko:
OK, if I find anything else (and I will), I'll write to servicedesk.
Don't go to servicedesk. You'd better write somewhere else.
 
Vasiliy Sokolov:
Don't go to servicedesk. You should write somewhere else.
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