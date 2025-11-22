Errors, bugs, questions - page 1567
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Why is this place:Errors, bugs, questions bad?
hh -> 12; HH -> 24;Here is a good specification:https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/8kb3ddd4(v=vs.110).aspx
The description of the time format yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi:ss appeared in our documentation in 2003. At that time, it was one of the acceptable formats.
At some point in time after 2012, an unidentified documentator replaced this description - and then it was finally noticed.
So, consider this entry, which we have now recovered, as memorial
Do not correct it under any circumstances! This is not correct. The time format is set as "yyyy.MM.dd hh:mm:ss". MM large is month, mm (small) is minutes, ss is seconds. Normally a large MM is ignored and replaced by a small one, since the context indicates that the month in question is the month in question.
How is it ??? The language is English, the text is Russian...
How is it ??? The language is English, the text is Russian...
How is it ??? The language is English, the text is Russian...
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Hi all, can you tell me how to make this cancer not appear in the code? It's getting fatter and lengthens the length of the module.
Hi all, can you tell me how to make this cancer not appear in the code? It's getting fatter and lengthens the length of the module.