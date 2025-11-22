Errors, bugs, questions - page 1567

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Karputov Vladimir:
Why is this place:Errors, bugs, questions bad?
It's a good place. You just need to know programming standards and practices to write here. But you can't say that about every member here.
 
Vasiliy Sokolov:

hh -> 12; HH -> 24;

Here is a good specification:https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/8kb3ddd4(v=vs.110).aspx

The description of the time format yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi:ss appeared in our documentation in 2003. At that time, it was one of the acceptable formats.

At some point in time after 2012, an unidentified documentator replaced this description - and then it was finally noticed.

So, consider this entry, which we have now recovered, as memorial

 
Vasiliy Sokolov:
Do not correct it under any circumstances! This is not correct. The time format is set as "yyyy.MM.dd hh:mm:ss". MM large is month, mm (small) is minutes, ss is seconds. Normally a large MM is ignored and replaced by a small one, since the context indicates that the month in question is the month in question.
yyyy.MM.dd HH:mm:ss
 

How is it ??? The language is English, the text is Russian...

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

How is it ??? The language is English, the text is Russian...

It's true: operating system language is Russian. If you change the system language to English, you'll be able to use non-Russian letters on the buttons.
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

How is it ??? The language is English, the text is Russian...

And the wind system must be RU? - so part of the software interface will inevitably always be RU.
 
Site search doesn't work
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Ilnur Khasanov:
The site search doesn't work
Yes, it often doesn't work. And the favourites don't work. Still. The move hasn't done the site any good so far...
 

Hi all, can you tell me how to make this cancer not appear in the code? It's getting fatter and lengthens the length of the module.

 
Adept:

Hi all, can you tell me how to make this cancer not appear in the code? It's getting fatter and lengthens the length of the module.

Clean up the keyboard.
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