Errors, bugs, questions - page 1489
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
But the Kovalev textbook does work. What prevents you from copying it correctly and adjusting it to the new requirements?
Artem, what is the Kovalev textbook ?
The place where the code was taken from in the post I was responding to. On mql4.com tutorial.
Yes, in fact we have disabled FileFlush cache resetting, as almost no one knows how to use it, it kills disk and our system performance.
We have implemented very efficient buffering and decide when to reset the caches ourselves. The goal is performance and realisation of the platform's own objectives.
If you really want to dump data to disk, then close the file.
I'm thinking of making a RAM disk to install MT4/MT5 for optimisation. If anyone has done it, can you share your experience - does it increase optimization speed?
the fastest way is to install metac and winD on an SSD
i have a friend who argued for a long time that sd is ineffective and a waste of money - i gave it a try 3-4 years ago - now i don't know how to keep the wind without sd?
i have an sd itself and winnd and terminals on it - i need to compare the speed of the ndd and the sd. hmmm, interesting
i have a friend who argued for a long time that sd is ineffective and a waste of money - i tried it 3-4 years ago - now i don't know how to keep the windup without sd?
i myself have an sd and winD and terminals on it - i need to compare the speed of the ndd and the sd. hmm, interesting
of course it's faster.
when choosing a SSD, pay attention to the number indicating write speed, the higher it is, the faster it will work.
The speed gain can be estimated by the ratio of SSD and HDD write speeds
when using an SSD, it is advisable to disable the virtual memory located on the HDD in the Windows settings
in general the results are ambiguous, the test is rough - a quick one..:
the script simply displays the time and price on the tester:
two terminals :
so we run it VERY ONE TIME:
and immediately the test time counts down
After a couple of minutes, the SSD takes the lead:
After another minute the score is almost even, the HDD takes the lead:
let's move on to optimisation:
I start the optimisation on the teak, for example:
HDD is faster
but the results are somehow different, sometimes SSD is faster on a new run on a different parameter, sometimes a regular VIT.
But here is the fastest : AGENTS :-) so a couple of quid for a quick optimizer run is worth overpaying for: