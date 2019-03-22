MT5 - Build 2009: Orders & Deals are not shown in the strategy tester
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Hello,
with MT5, Build 2009 I cannot see orders and deals in the strategy tester (History tab).
Deals are ok and visible:
Orders are ok and visible, too:
But no orders & deals :-(
Matthias