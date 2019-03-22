MT5 - Build 2009: Orders & Deals are not shown in the strategy tester

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Hello,

with MT5, Build 2009 I cannot see orders and deals in the strategy tester (History tab).


Deals are ok and visible:


Orders are ok and visible, too:



But no orders & deals :-(


Matthias

 

I do not have this problem sorry.

For example, I backtested one EA (from CodeBase) - 


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it is orders + deals - 


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orders - 


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deals - 


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That is funny. After restart of the Windows the problem has been vanished .
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