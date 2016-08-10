I cannot see folder in MT4

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2016.08.09 19:04:22.929 MetaTrader 4 build 988 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2016.08.09 19:04:22.931 Windows 7 Home Premium (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 4 x Quad-Core Processor (up to 1.4GHz) , RAM: 1518 / 3526 Mb, HDD: 11211 / 92101 Mb, GMT+02:00
2016.08.09 19:04:22.931 Data Folder: C:\Users\Hendrik\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\50CA3DFB510CC5A8F28B48D1BF2A5702

 

Open Data Folder - Create New Folder

 

MT4 

 

 

I did restart to terminal and window navigator. But I can not see the new folder. And this is the screenshot of the  

 terminal.

Navigator 

 

Hope you can help. 

 
henny:

 

Open Data Folder - Create New Folder

 

 

 

 

I did restart to terminal and window navigator. But I can not see the new folder. And this is the screenshot of the  

 terminal.

 

 

Hope you can help. 

I'm not sure what you mean ?

The folder does not show up in the terminal navigator

 
Marco vd Heijden:

I'm not sure what you mean ?

The folder does not show up in the terminal navigator

No. You did not understand. From the terminal open "Data Folder". Then in the "Data Folder / MQL4 / Experts" create new folder "New Folder".
Restart the terminal and in the window "Navigator" no folder "New Folder".
 
Karputov Vladimir:
No. You did not understand. From the terminal open "Data Folder". Then in the "Data Folder / MQL4 / Experts" create new folder "New Folder".
Restart the terminal and in the window "Navigator" no folder "New Folder".

I understand perfectly.

Marco vd Heijden:

The folder does not show up in the terminal navigator

Only the designated folders show in the navigator panel.
 
Marco vd Heijden:

I understand perfectly.

Yes. The terminal doesn't see new folders. Some mistake.
 
In this new folder the file *.ex4 is placed. But the terminal doesn't see the new folder and this *.ex4 the file.
 
Specification: the file *.ex4 has been compiled in Windows 10 Pro (x64).
If in Windows 7, in "Data Folder/MQL4/Experts /" to create the "New Folder" folder , then to place in this "New Folder" *.ex4 the file - the terminal doesn't see the New Folder folder and doesn't see the file *.ex4.
Files:
yalculator_for_signals.ex4  217 kb
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