I cannot see folder in MT4
henny:
Open Data Folder - Create New Folder
I did restart to terminal and window navigator. But I can not see the new folder. And this is the screenshot of the
terminal.
Hope you can help.
I'm not sure what you mean ?
The folder does not show up in the terminal navigator
Marco vd Heijden:
The folder does not show up in the terminal navigator
I'm not sure what you mean ?
The folder does not show up in the terminal navigator
No. You did not understand. From the terminal open "Data Folder". Then in the "Data Folder / MQL4 / Experts" create new folder "New Folder".
Restart the terminal and in the window "Navigator" no folder "New Folder".
Karputov Vladimir:
No. You did not understand. From the terminal open "Data Folder". Then in the "Data Folder / MQL4 / Experts" create new folder "New Folder".
Restart the terminal and in the window "Navigator" no folder "New Folder".
I understand perfectly.
Marco vd Heijden:Only the designated folders show in the navigator panel.
The folder does not show up in the terminal navigator
The folder does not show up in the terminal navigator
Marco vd Heijden:Yes. The terminal doesn't see new folders. Some mistake.
I understand perfectly.
In this new folder the file *.ex4 is placed. But the terminal doesn't see the new folder and this *.ex4 the file.
Specification: the file *.ex4 has been compiled in Windows 10 Pro (x64).
If in Windows 7, in "Data Folder/MQL4/Experts /" to create the "New Folder" folder , then to place in this "New Folder" *.ex4 the file - the terminal doesn't see the New Folder folder and doesn't see the file *.ex4.
Files:
yalculator_for_signals.ex4 217 kb
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Open Data Folder - Create New Folder
I did restart to terminal and window navigator. But I can not see the new folder. And this is the screenshot of the
terminal.
Hope you can help.