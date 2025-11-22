Errors, bugs, questions - page 110
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Afternoon.
When compiling the MACD Sample.mq5 Expert Advisor from the Examples folder, it generates the following error
POSITION_TYPE_BUY' - can't convert enum MACD Sample.mq5 319 50
и
'POSITION_TYPE_SELL' - can't convert enum MACD Sample.mq5 352 50
Terminal has been updated. Please advise what is the matter?
Thank you.
For error codes there is ErrorDescription.mqh
Just what I need, thank you.
I wonder why it doesn't come with mt right away... because there's nothing but balls flying around in orbits and other useless examples...
Afternoon.
When compiling the MACD Sample.mq5 Expert Advisor from the Examples folder, it generates the following error
POSITION_TYPE_BUY' - can't convert enum MACD Sample.mq5 319 50
и
'POSITION_TYPE_SELL' - can't convert enum MACD Sample.mq5 352 50
Terminal has been updated. Please advise what is the matter?
Thank you.
received in the tester... The expert opens a pending order... and then he opens the next one... and he can open it even without any money... and then he deletes it a second later? add at least a second to the deal display or make a visualization...
316 build is out but OrderCalcMargin still returns zero for #AA toolshow soon will this problem be resolved
I'm figuring it out... I'm trying to write as much code as possible... Is there no easier way to get the first of the current month?
I'm figuring it out... I'm trying to write as much code as possible... Is there no easier way to get the first day of the current month?
It depends on what you want to get the first day of the month, you can try this
Once again I appeal to inquiring minds!
The code is attached.
If I understand programming, it should be L1 = L2 = L3 = M1, but I don't! Don't you?
Mine is like this
everything matched.
2010.08.28 20:57:09 Servis (EURUSD,H1) L1=6653490000 L2=6653490000 L3=6653490000 M1=6653490000
2010.08.28 20:57:09 Servis (EURUSD,H1) A=665349 B=665349 C=665349
2010.08.28 20:57:09 Servis (EURUSD,H1) --- OnInit() --- 1 --- !
Everything matched.
2010.08.28 20:57:09 Servis (EURUSD,H1) L1=6653490000 L2=6653490000 L3=6653490000 M1=6653490000
2010.08.28 20:57:09 Servis (EURUSD,H1) A=665349 B=665349 C=665349
2010.08.28 20:57:09 Servis (EURUSD,H1) --- OnInit() --- 1 --- !
Thank you. I'll contact the developers then.