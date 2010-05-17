Strategy tester - page 7
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MT4 cannot count profit/loss on multiple open orders of different instruments simultaneously. Can MT5 do it?
If the MT5 can generate postikino signals, that's aerobatics!
If the MT5 can generate postikino signals, that's aerobatics!
MetaTrader 4 also modelled the bars postively, but only on one current symbol.
Just now saw the tail with the Farvard period. So is there any way to automate Farvard analysis (I mean Lucas and Lebo analysis)?
I understood that MT4 was minimally modelling the M1 bar signal.
MetaTrader 4 accurately modelled the zero bar of its symbol based on M1 bars: Strategy Tester: Modes of modelling when testing trading strategies.
But MetaTrader 5 is able to simulate much more accurately the development of bars (including other symbols) by applying detailed M1 bars (chart history is all in M1 form) and considering the saved spread inside each M1 bar. In the coming days the spread history on M1 bars over the last 10 years will be adjusted which will give more accurate results when testing.
In addition, in MetaTrader 5 we have included stress testing modes for Expert Advisors. It will be possible to enable the aggressive mode of simulating slippage, requotes and partial executions, which will allow to write more stable and protected Expert Advisors.
For now the usual mode is standing, but soon we will add new ones.
Just now saw the tail with the Farvard period. So is there any way to automate Farvard analysis (I mean Lucas and Lebo analysis)?
1. Tester hangs in test mode (after end of test process -- in grey, although all output data is received)
2. testing on all settings is only performed for the period from 01/10/2010 to 23/04/2010. Earlier history is not executed.
Program via Serverdesk.
1. Tester hangs in test mode (after end of test process -- in grey, although all output data is received)
2. testing on all settings is only performed for the period from 01/10/2010 to 23/04/2010. Earlier history is not executed.
Program via Serverdesk.
Check for deep history, in settings set Maximum bars in history = Unlimited and reboot.
To test: sweep EURUSD Daily chart to 1993 and then run the test on EURUSD, specifying all available history.
Everything went from 2001.01.01 to 2010. Fixed the hang-up too (it's mine). Spas!