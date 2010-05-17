Strategy tester - page 5

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Uff, after two updates of the build, the tester is working. But there is a question. At the end of testing, a position is left open and then it closes with a loss. Is there any way to fix it? It does not correspond to reality. For example, it is so in the Strategy Tester:

In the real account, it looks like this:

For example, in the tester, do not consider trades that are closed by the tester at the end of testing on compulsion.

 
CoreWinTT:

my antivirus is fighting =((

I'm not going to turn it off, I'll wait for them to fix it.

How and what is it breaking?

Please give details. The best way is to use "Service Desk" feature from your web site - it will add your task directly to the list of tasks for developers.

 
179
Rinng  2010.04.24 01:45
2010.04.24 01:45:32

... But there is a question. At the end of testing, a position is left open and then it closes with a loss. Is there any way to fix it? It does not correspond to reality. In the Strategy Tester, for example, it is like this:

Well for example in the tester do not take into account trades that are closed by the tester at the end of testing on compulsion.

Yeah, close only positive trades and discard those negative ones that have accumulated by the end of the test, if the margin is enough, of course, to the end of the test ! It will be easy to make grails !
 
Valmars:


179
2010.04.24 01:45:32

Yeah, close only the positives, and discard the negatives that accumulate by the end of the test, if there is enough margin, of course, until the end of the test ! It will be easy to make grails !
Hmm, I purposely gave the same result on a real account. There are no losing trades leading to a margin call there ! And the tester showed the wrong result in the last trade!
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о счете
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о счете
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация о счете - Документация по MQL5
 
Rinng:
Hmm, I purposely gave the same result on a real account. There are no losing trades leading to a margin call! And the tester showed the wrong result in the last trade!
And to what extent do the entries and exits of the tester coincide with the work of the EA online (probably on a demo account, the real ones have not been opened yet)?
 

The online robot closed with a loss on the 7th and 8th and that was the pattern:

And the tester showed a margin call on the 7th.

The online robot successfully survived until the 23rd of this month.

 

No description of the Tester yet?

Didn't see any multi-Instrument. Only on one instrument so far?

 
Multicurrency testing works - you can use
 

Here's a virus, I'll send you a link to the dex service from here, you can't add pictures there =((

 

Could you be a little more specific: how to select, for example, EurUsd and GbpUsd for the same run. There are no checkboxes, nothing. Only one instrument is selected.

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