Strategy tester - page 6
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Checked the tester on the second robot, the tester showed a successful death on the 20th of this month.... Looks like the end of testing is not worked out... Or is it just me?
How does the optimisation work?
In "Input parameters" I tick the parameters to be optimised (start value, end value and step are set). Tester runs only once on initial values and only one core is loaded.
What does "Select" mean in Tester in agent settings? It is clear that the selected core is loaded first, what else?
Here's a virus scolding, I'll throw a link from here to service dex and there you can't add pictures =(((
I recommend to give up this "antivirus" AVG.
These bastards took the easy way and called Themida a virus protection system to get more points in virus definition ratings. They know very well that their "antiviruses" generate 100% of false positives for Themida and damage the reputations of the software developers. There's no point talking to them and we won't disable their defence mechanisms.
Could you be a little more specific: how to select, for example, EurUsd and GbpUsd for the same run. There are no checkboxes, nothing. Only one instrument is selected.
In the tester settings, the base chart is selected, but if the Expert Advisor uses other symbols or timeframes, they are automatically downloaded and modelled.
The multicurrency engine works transparently - on request from the Expert Advisor (via indicator requests, CopyXXX functions) the data is provided and modelled automatically.
Oh, so I have to program the use of several currency pairs in Expert Advisor myself. But it was also possible in MQL4. Most likely I still do not understand something. We will gradually deal with your examples. I will need a simple example of multicurrency testing.
How does the optimisation work?
In "Input parameters" I tick the parameters to be optimised (start value, end value and step are set). The tester runs only once at initial values and only one core is loaded.
Don't forget to enable optimisation mode:
What does "Select" mean in the Tester in the agent settings? That it loads the selected core first is clear, what else?
You can select any agent (local or remote) for single runs. For example, you can run single tests on a faster, more powerful remote agent.
In optimization mode, the system will use all available agents, including remote ones.
Oh, so I have to program the use of several currency pairs in Expert Advisor myself. But it was also possible in MQL4. Most probably I have not understood something yet. We will gradually deal with your examples. A simple example of multicurrency testing will be needed.
In MT4 you may also use access to other symbols with the last bar modeled approximately. In MetaTrader 5 other symbols are modelled very precisely.
Unlike MT4, in MT5 you can trade on any available symbols - this is now available as these symbols are now modelled in detail.
Try to make trades on several symbols yourself out of the Expert Advisors.
I recommend to give up this AVG "antivirus".
I join in. Replaced this antivirus a long time ago. On top of that, it's retarded.
DLL had to be moved from
в
otherwise it won't start.
In MT4 you could also use access to other symbols with the last bar modelled approximately. In MetaTrader 5, other symbols are modelled very precisely.
Unlike MT4, in MT5 you can make trades on any available symbols - this is now available because these symbols are now modelled in detail.
Try to make trades on several symbols yourself out of the Expert Advisors.