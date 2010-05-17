Strategy tester

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Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 5


Is there any hope that the long-awaited Strategy Tester will appear before the New Year?

 
Erm955 :

Is there any hope that the long-awaited Strategy Tester will appear before the New Year?

Of course, it was easier and simpler to write and debug with the tester.

The developers wrote, while the functionality is being debugged, the tester will not

 
I don't think there will be a tester until January for sure.
 
Renat :
I don't think there will be a tester until January for sure.

That's unfortunate :(

 
So it won't be until 1 April for sure.
 
and then maybe even MT6
 
sergeev :
and then eventually MT6.


I have a feeling the next version will be called MT-64.

;)))

 
By the way, now that we are talking about the tester and it is still under development, I would like to know if the well-known MT4 tester bug, which allows tested EAs to look into the future, will be fixed? At the moment, MT4 cannot correctly get the value of Moving Average with price for zero bar because it is calculated based on the full future OHLC, even on the first tick when only the open is known.
 

Your words are not true. Here is an EA to check:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 CheckTypical.mq4 |
//|                      Copyright © 2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                        http://www.metaquotes.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.metaquotes.net"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert start function                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
//----
   double ma=iMA(Symbol(),0,1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_TYPICAL,0);
   double price=Open[0];
   Print("ma=",ma,"   price=",price);
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

If your statement were true, then the value of ma and price in the MetaTrader 4 tester logs would always be different. In fact, they are equal.



 
Rosh :

Your words are not true. Here is an EA to check:

If your statement were true, then the value of ma and price in the MetaTrader 4 tester logs would always be different. In fact, they are equal.

Your statement is true. Everything is great.

 
Renat :
I don't think there will be a tester until January for sure.


January! That's very soon.

it's not a deadline of course there's not much time to wait.

--

I thought half a year.

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