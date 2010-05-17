Strategy tester
Is there any hope that the long-awaited Strategy Tester will appear before the New Year?
Of course, it was easier and simpler to write and debug with the tester.
The developers wrote, while the functionality is being debugged, the tester will not
I don't think there will be a tester until January for sure.
That's unfortunate :(
and then eventually MT6.
I have a feeling the next version will be called MT-64.
;)))
Your words are not true. Here is an EA to check:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CheckTypical.mq4 |
//| Copyright © 2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| http://www.metaquotes.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "http://www.metaquotes.net"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
//----
double ma=iMA(Symbol(),0,1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_TYPICAL,0);
double price=Open[0];
Print("ma=",ma," price=",price);
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If your statement were true, then the value of ma and price in the MetaTrader 4 tester logs would always be different. In fact, they are equal.
Your words are not true. Here is an EA to check:
If your statement were true, then the value of ma and price in the MetaTrader 4 tester logs would always be different. In fact, they are equal.
Your statement is true. Everything is great.
I don't think there will be a tester until January for sure.
January! That's very soon.
it's not a deadline of course there's not much time to wait.
--
I thought half a year.
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Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 5
Is there any hope that the long-awaited Strategy Tester will appear before the New Year?