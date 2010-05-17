Strategy tester - page 8

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Thanks a lot for the tester!

There's certainly some work to be done, but overall Cool!

 

advise antivirus, without antivirus refuse to test

Preferably free, I don't like to crack

I will not buy a paid one anyway because there are also good free programs

 
CoreWinTT:

advise antivirus, without antivirus refuse to test

Preferably free, I don't like to crack

I will not buy a paid one anyway because there are also good free programs

great free antivirus http://www.comodo.com/ I've been using it for a year now
 

my tester is running fast and the graph shows a straight line with no trades

 
CoreWinTT:

advise antivirus, without antivirus refuse to test

Preferably free, I don't like to crack

I will not buy a paid one anyway because there are also good free programs

There is an excellent free antivirus from Microsoft: Microsoft Security Essentials (but only installed on legal copies of Windows).

Microsoft Security Essentials - Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Security Essentials - Microsoft Windows
  • www.microsoft.com
Use Microsoft Security Essentials to help guard against viruses, spyware, and other malicious software. It provides real-time protection for your home or small business PCs. Microsoft Security Essentials is free* and we designed it to be simple to install and easy to use. It runs quietly and efficiently in the background so you don't have...
 
McAfee VirusScan Enterprise 8.7 (not to be confused with McAfee VerusScan) is also very good. This is an antivirus for corporate users (no need to crack it). It is also installed on Windows servers. In three years of use, no problems.
 
Renat:

Remember to enable optimisation mode:



You can select any agent (local or remote) for single runs. For example, you can run single tests on a faster and more powerful remote agent.

In optimization mode, the system will use all available agents, including remote agents.


Thanks for the reply. It wouldn't hurt to do some scrolling when not all rows are visible in the tester window. I somehow didn't immediately find the bottom two fields. My tester opened like this.


 
Are there any plans to visualise testing in the tester? And if so, when?
 
jmiller:
Are there plans to visualise testing in the tester? And if so, when?
It is planned. I can't say anything about the timing
 

1. Is there any way to disable local kernels?

It would be nice to have such a feature. I, for example, am comfortable working on a laptop, and 100% load of the laptop's processor creates uncomfortable fan noise.

2. Are there any plans to release the tester for Linux? It would be possible to perform optimization on RISC systems.

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