Strategy tester - page 8
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Thanks a lot for the tester!
There's certainly some work to be done, but overall Cool!
advise antivirus, without antivirus refuse to test
Preferably free, I don't like to crack
I will not buy a paid one anyway because there are also good free programs
advise antivirus, without antivirus refuse to test
Preferably free, I don't like to crack
I will not buy a paid one anyway because there are also good free programs
my tester is running fast and the graph shows a straight line with no trades
advise antivirus, without antivirus refuse to test
Preferably free, I don't like to crack
I will not buy a paid one anyway because there are also good free programs
There is an excellent free antivirus from Microsoft: Microsoft Security Essentials (but only installed on legal copies of Windows).
Remember to enable optimisation mode:
You can select any agent (local or remote) for single runs. For example, you can run single tests on a faster and more powerful remote agent.
In optimization mode, the system will use all available agents, including remote agents.
Thanks for the reply. It wouldn't hurt to do some scrolling when not all rows are visible in the tester window. I somehow didn't immediately find the bottom two fields. My tester opened like this.
Are there plans to visualise testing in the tester? And if so, when?
1. Is there any way to disable local kernels?
It would be nice to have such a feature. I, for example, am comfortable working on a laptop, and 100% load of the laptop's processor creates uncomfortable fan noise.
2. Are there any plans to release the tester for Linux? It would be possible to perform optimization on RISC systems.