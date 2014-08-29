Learning and writing together in MQL5 - page 40
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It is not the indicator handle that is redrawn, but the graphical constructions of the indicator itself. The handle is just an integer value.
Somehow it's unrealistic to write in it's init!
Let me explain in simple terms. The indicator can be run in two ways: manually and programmatically. In both cases, the terminal creates and supports the same calculation processes. After the soft start, like in the manual one, you just start the indicator once, and then it will be calculated in accordance with the code. For a program start of the indicator, the iCustom() function and its analogous functions are used. Once iCustom() with the correct set of parameters is successfully started, the appropriate calculation processes will work the same way, as they do at manual start.
Several indicators may be launched programmatically at the same time. A handle is just an identifier that allows you to address a certain computational process. Using a handle, you can copy the calculated data of a certain indicator launched programmatically.
Accordingly, in order to start the indicator programmatically and get its handle, in general, it's enough to do this in OnInit(). You don't start the indicator manually with every tick to "redraw" it.
How is not selected? What is not selected? What is MarketWatch? What is the symbol? Currency pair? So, no, I have a currency pair in my code as a function input very well!
Actually, ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED 4302 Symbol not selected in MarketWatch - dealing with the issue further, like where the root of the problem is.
How is not selected? What is not selected? What is MarketWatch? What is the symbol? Currency pair? So, no, I have a currency pair in my code as a function input very well!
Look at the SymbolSelect() function. MarketWatch is the Market Watch window. Before you ask a question, try to find the answer using the forum search in the top right corner.
P.S. You don't have to write a thank you in every post. :)
Yep.
Checked-inserted the print, like this.
And you know, the check showed that the function takes in normal, sane parameters. There you go. And I'll go through the links to get a better understanding of the question ! Thank you!
I'll even check it, and I think I know how. But MarketWatch was not found in Google and Yandex, except for one line that it was fixed in the new version.
Thank you!!!
Does this mean that the platform does not support this pair? 2012.09.21 16:23:17 Failed to create an iMA indicator handle for CADJPY/PERIOD_D1, error code 4302