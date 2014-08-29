Learning and writing together in MQL5 - page 41
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You have to check why the error occurred. After all, the error code does not say for what reason the symbol is not selected - whether the programmer has not provided a connection to the correct symbol, or the symbol is really not supported by a particular quotation provider.
Thank you!!! Right! I've been thinking something like that all along,
Oh, they're interrupting.
but how? Yeah, I'm acting as if from the help...
Good evening! To an old topic
I use the SymbolsTotal() function to find out that there are 101 symbols (wow!!!) .
And most importantly - something like this symbol is stupid does not recognize. Here.
ERR_INDICATOR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL
4801
Unknown symbol
But if you need, here, look plies if you can and need
More importantly, it doesn't recognise the symbol. Here.
ERR_INDICATOR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL
4801
Unknown symbol