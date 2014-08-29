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The computer is very slow...
no, it's not a comp :)
Output yu (GBPUSD,H1) array out of range in 'Output yu.mq5' (4873,19)- words not clear...
You've accessed an array element, while the array size is smaller than the index number of the element you've accessed.
It's like when you have the array arr[10] and want to get an item arr[11]. But there are only 10 elements.
This is what you're told about.
and you even gave the line number where the error is 4873 out of your 5000 lines :)
The function asks for a parameter-known to be an integer, one hundred percent non-negative, and checks inside the function that it does not exceed 99. [shift-it is the same number-it refers to an element of the array StdDev number shift. So, it's not about the number? Would it be correct to declare it asdouble ATR[100]; ? п.p. The error is the line number and the character is exactly shift
2012.09.29 20:56:26 Output yu (GBPUSD,H1) array out of range in 'Output yu.mq5' (4886,19)
There is no way it can access the wrong array element, right?
I tried to provide all the arrays, there are 11 of them, with an appropriate condition. But please tell me, how does the same error here occur? И
The function asks for a parameter-known to be an integer, one hundred percent non-negative, and checks inside the function that it does not exceed 99. [shift-it is the same number-it refers to an element of the array StdDev number shift. So, it's not about the number? Would it be correct to declare it asdouble ATR[100]; ? п.p. The error is the line number and the character is exactly shift
2012.09.29 20:56:26 Output yu (GBPUSD,H1) array out of range in 'Output yu.mq5' (4886,19)
There is no way it can access the wrong array element, right?
What is it? Where is it declared? What is its size?
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Изучаем и пишем вместе на MQL5
Yedelkin , 2011.04.30 08:47
Вопрос
ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY
Идентификатор
Описание
DEAL_ENTRY_IN
Вход в рынок
DEAL_ENTRY_OUT
Выход из рынка
DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT
Разворот
DEAL_ENTRY_STATE
Признак статусной записи
Status entry is entry of funds into the account, for example in any account the first line is balance, this is the status entry.
That doesn't seem to be true.
Returns:
2014.08.27 19:15:42.163 Deal_Entry_State (AUDUSD,D1) Deal ticket#3879156 entry=DEAL_ENTRY_IN
Who knows what is the DEAL_ENTRY_STATE ?
This does not seem to be true.
Logically, if balace has direction DEAL_ENTRY_IN, then why isn't in in the "Direction"/Direction column?!
as for example for buy, which in this case also has direction DEAL_ENTRY_IN
Logically, if balace has direction DEAL_ENTRY_IN, then why isn't in in the "Direction"/Direction column?!
as it is specified for example for buy, which in this case also has DEAL_ENTRY_IN direction
2014.08.28 13:25:44.007 Deal_Entry_State (AUDUSD,H8) Deal ticket#3892717 type=DEAL_TYPE_BUY entry=DEAL_ENTRY_OUT
2014.08.28 13:25:44.007 Deal_Entry_State (AUDUSD,H8) Deal ticket#3892714 type=DEAL_TYPE_SELL entry=DEAL_ENTRY_IN
2014.08.28 13:25:44.007 Deal_Entry_State (AUDUSD,H8) Deal ticket#3879156 type=DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE entry=DEAL_ENTRY_IN