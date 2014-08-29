Learning and writing together in MQL5 - page 44

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Dimka-novitsek:

...

I don't know what to do now?

To start with, formulate your question more clearly. It is not at all clear what the problem is this time. ))
 

And you have a comprehensive cool answer! I just didn't see it right away. I moved the entire EA function it tick , everything inside {} to EA's OnInit() function,,output, , and it didn't compile.

Because that ridiculous return was sticking out there.

Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Функции / Функции обработки событий
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Функции / Функции обработки событий
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Функции / Функции обработки событий - Документация по MQL5
 
Dimka-novitsek:
And you have a comprehensive cool answer! I just didn't see it right away. I all the EA function it ticks , all that
What is the output file yu.mq5? Does it have initGraph() function ?
 
It works!!! ! At least now you can see what the graphics don't paint over. And the print-alerts write...
 
This is the name of the EA, specifically for weekend debugging. It has everything in the function(i.e. correctly saying all-in-all, all calculations) in the OnInit, you can see the graph. Thanks!!! No unsolvable problems so far.
 
MIRACLE!!! I throw an EA on a chart. It draws - after 3-4 seconds, blinking everything (not everything) and after 10 seconds ... GETS GONE!!! It disappears from the chart! I'm not even asking for help, there's a whopping 5483 lines of code, just amazing!
 
I'll reboot the computer, something's wrong... It can't be!
 
Dimka-novitsek:
MIRACLE!!! I throw the EA on the chart. It draws - after 3-4 seconds it blinks and then in 10 seconds... GETS GONE!!! It disappears from the chart! I'm not even asking for help, there's a whopping 5483 lines of code, just amazing!
IT'S TERRIFYING!!! And what does the log display when it disappears?!
 
2012.09.29 19:03:09 Output yu (GBPUSD,H1) array out of range in 'Output yu.mq5' (4873,19)- words incomprehensible.
 

The computer is very slow...

Ah, the array... Still don't get it. It's the last log message.

1...37383940414243444546
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