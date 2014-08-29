Learning and writing together in MQL5 - page 44
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I don't know what to do now?
And you have a comprehensive cool answer! I just didn't see it right away. I moved the entire EA function it tick , everything inside {} to EA's OnInit() function,,output, , and it didn't compile.
Because that ridiculous return was sticking out there.
And you have a comprehensive cool answer! I just didn't see it right away. I all the EA function it ticks , all that
MIRACLE!!! I throw the EA on the chart. It draws - after 3-4 seconds it blinks and then in 10 seconds... GETS GONE!!! It disappears from the chart! I'm not even asking for help, there's a whopping 5483 lines of code, just amazing!
The computer is very slow...
Ah, the array... Still don't get it. It's the last log message.