Wishes for MT5 - page 2
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Dear developers !
I would like to see in MT5 a user-configurable period for updating quotes. It will allow to save a lot of traffic. And for mobile MT5 it is a must-have.
Or at least the possibility to enable/disable ticks.
I, for example, will be quite happy with updating period of M1 or even M5.
I would really like to see a user-configurable quote refresh period in MT5. It would allow to save a lot of traffic. And for mobile MT5 it's a must-have.
Following your logic. missing non-working days - fill in the closing data?
All the indukes will show kukish. 80)
Only where you can trade. There is no need to fill in non-trading time slots.
a wish for the report.
It would be good to add to the standard detailed report some new well-established indicators.
Unfortunately, it will never be. The terminal collects history from ticks, and the traffic on these ticks is just miserable.
Renat, thank you for your reply.
But I probably didn't make my wish clear or I don't understand the principle of forming and downloading additional history in MT5. I will try to explain what I wanted to say (as I see it for MT4):
For example, incoming ticks are disabled, update period M1 is set. The terminal requests new quotes from the server once a minute and generates history files. There is no traffic inside the 1-minute interval. It turns out something like configurable ping period.
For example, for Expert Advisors that work on H1 on bar opening the price changes within M1 are not needed at all.
About traffic. For MT4 with 30 instruments in MarketWatch the traffic is about 85 Mb per week, if I download the same history on M1 at the end of the week (not by F2, but simply logging in) the traffic is about 8 Mb. A difference of 10 times is pretty significant. For unlimited Internet it's nothing, but it's not available everywhere, and for EDGE/GPRS it's even more desirable to have less traffic.
Basically, what I suggest can be implemented by blocking MT traffic for required period of time. But then every time will be ping failed/connect failed/login. How will DC or broker react to every minute logins, will not increase the load on the server?
To avoid wasting time, it is a completely unworkable proposition in terms of a host of technical and organisational issues.
To avoid wasting time, it is a completely unworkable proposition in terms of a host of technical and organisational issues.
Understood, thank you :(
Good day to you all!
I have the following questions-suggestions:
1. In addition to the presented TFs, the panel should allow selecting non-standard TFs
2) To organize the possibility of creating tabs not on separate charts, so that the necessary amount of charts could be created in a tab for the analysis of a certain traded symbol
3. Provide an opportunity to detach tabs and move them to other monitors
4. Add elementary functions of MM and PM control to the menu of trade opening, for example, here
5. When saving a profile, the layout of windows will not be saved (build 227)
6. Add possibility to close all orders for a certain trading instrument and also to close all open orders
Thank you in advance for your feedback
Following your logic. missing non-working days - fill in with closure data?
All the inductors will show a gobble. 80)
The turkeys will show a more realistic picture than now when there is a time jump. Think about it for yourself. A better one.
Don't fall for dumb traditions that are quite convenient for developers, but lead to wrong calculations.
Good afternoon, thank you for the new terminal and everything, but the question is why change the rules of the game and not for the benefit of ordinary people but for the benefit of brokerage companies, so that it would be easier for them to deliver charts seeing only one position. Or it is done to relieve servers or clients' computers. But gentlemen computers are not all Pentium II's and servers are not what they used to be and besides the terminal is not that voracious as to optimize code. It is better to optimize the strategy tester to extend the set of instructions. To save the logic, to which all are accustomed. And there are also developments of people who optimize the code.
For example, a grid of orders and positions for MT4 with smart outputs by take points, stops, trailing stops, break-even points of a group of positions, etc. All this is individual for each position. All this is individual for each position. In MT5 all these features simply do not exist. There is an order that changes its position in the market when you open it, the logic of the programme's construction is lost on me personally. Sorry for the criticism. I would like to ask whether it would be possible to keep the rules of the game: one order one position two orders two positions.I want to ask if it is possible to build a translator that would allow MT5 to understand MT4. Many algorithms were given by trial and error and I don't want to go that way again...