MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 20
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2. this format is not convenient at all, especially if something needs to be changed in the range. I just save the settings and then read them out - that's really quick and convenient
There is a default range and a user defined one. The second is the default behaviour. Default - quickly got the range that the author has set.
3. Why optimize Expert Advisors in the Market? The Expert Advisor's author must do this.
No, he shouldn't.
There is a default range and a user-defined range. The second is the default behaviour. The default is to quickly get the range that the author has set.
It should not.
Wait, the Expert Advisor is a finished product. Its author should know better than the users how it works.
For me, as a user, why would I buy/rent a product that must be fine-tuned, and what's more, without proper training and knowledge of the algorithms of its operation?
Maybe we are talking about different things, but the product must be ready to work. You do not buy a car in which you also have to tune the firmware of the engine, gearbox, etc.? It is the same with the Expert Advisor - it should work out of the box.
Thank you, your point is clear.
See how to properly handle *.set files:
These predefined settings are then available in the context menu of the tester settings.
Do I understand correctly that restarting the GA adds its passes to the existing opt file?
Look at how to handle *.set files properly:
These predefined settings are then available in the context menu of the tester settings.
Thanks so much for the great example! A lot of useful stuff.
Wait, an EA is a finished product. Its author should know better than the users how it works.
For example, as a user, why would I buy/rent a product that still needs to be fine-tuned, and without proper training and knowledge of its algorithms?
Maybe we are talking about different things, but the product must be ready to work. You do not buy a car in which you also have to tune the firmware of the engine, gearbox, etc.? It is the same with the Expert Advisor - it should work out of the box.
You set up your mirrors, your seat, don't you? Worse, you also fill up with petrol, oil as required and other technical fluids. And I think you even clean the ashtray when it's full. )))
Well you adjust the mirrors, the seat, don't you? Worse still, you fill up with petrol, oil as needed and other technical fluids. And I think you even clean the ashtray when it's full. )))