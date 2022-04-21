MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 20

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Andrey Pogoreltsev:

2. this format is not convenient at all, especially if something needs to be changed in the range. I just save the settings and then read them out - that's really quick and convenient

There is a default range and a user defined one. The second is the default behaviour. Default - quickly got the range that the author has set.

3. Why optimize Expert Advisors in the Market? The Expert Advisor's author must do this.

No, he shouldn't.

 
fxsaber:

There is a default range and a user-defined range. The second is the default behaviour. The default is to quickly get the range that the author has set.

It should not.

Wait, the Expert Advisor is a finished product. Its author should know better than the users how it works.

For me, as a user, why would I buy/rent a product that must be fine-tuned, and what's more, without proper training and knowledge of the algorithms of its operation?

Maybe we are talking about different things, but the product must be ready to work. You do not buy a car in which you also have to tune the firmware of the engine, gearbox, etc.? It is the same with the Expert Advisor - it should work out of the box.

 
Andrey Pogoreltsev:

Thank you, your point is clear.

 

See how to properly handle *.set files:


These predefined settings are then available in the context menu of the tester settings.

Files:
Math_3D.zip  885 kb
 
fxsaber:
Do I understand correctly that restarting the GA adds its passes to the existing opt file?
Yes.
 
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

Look at how to handle *.set files properly:

These predefined settings are then available in the context menu of the tester settings.

Thanks so much for the great example! A lot of useful stuff.

 
This is the first time I have encountered such a situation. After the Optimisation task (I almost always do it via MultiTester) all columns (except for input parameters) in the Optimisation column are disabled: Profitability, Profit Factor, Maturity Expectation, etc.
 
Andrey Pogoreltsev:

Wait, an EA is a finished product. Its author should know better than the users how it works.

For example, as a user, why would I buy/rent a product that still needs to be fine-tuned, and without proper training and knowledge of its algorithms?

Maybe we are talking about different things, but the product must be ready to work. You do not buy a car in which you also have to tune the firmware of the engine, gearbox, etc.? It is the same with the Expert Advisor - it should work out of the box.

You set up your mirrors, your seat, don't you? Worse, you also fill up with petrol, oil as required and other technical fluids. And I think you even clean the ashtray when it's full. )))

 
Dmitiry Ananiev:

Well you adjust the mirrors, the seat, don't you? Worse still, you fill up with petrol, oil as needed and other technical fluids. And I think you even clean the ashtray when it's full. )))

It's cosmetic. Optimising the advisor on history is a major overhaul. But I suggest we close the subject, to each his own:)
 
New build 2190: In addition to the optimisation graphs in the main window, there is now a forced visualisation when starting single passes from the results table! Optimisation is no longer boring.
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