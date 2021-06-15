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There are no easy ways. But someone will be inspired by a success story and a wave of probability will take out a new leader.
If you read the thread carefully, Taras appeared in it and threw some funny phrases -- one of them is this:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
1200 subscribers!!!
Taras Gonchar, 2017.01.16 20:27Or, you could say, "why make a full-fledged account if you already have one and no subscribers there?
I'm not sure that if it wasn't a cent account, the provider would repeat the result... emotions run high
I don't know why he refers to himself in the third person -- and whether Taras and the provider are the same person -- not the point -- but there are two things here:
-- with marketing involved -- it won't be easy to "take out" the new leader
-- if the signal is leaked with so many subscribers -- it won't be easy to "take out" the new leader either, because there are no people willing to follow the "taken out" leader.
I have a couple of thoughts on the subject.
1 - the fact that Taras manages to earn by a signal from cent account amounts exceeding the deposit by several orders of magnitude - this can be attributed to "margin trading" with a large leverage, say 1: 1000000000000. You have achieved such success - well done, you have earned with your head, not stolen. Photomodels (more or less top) with zero IQ for one photo shoot get a lot more money and it does not shock anyone.
2- As for equalization of opportunities (not to be confused with equalization) of the participants of the signals service, I thought the following - shouldn't it be similar to the principle of "performance technique" and "expression or artistry" used in figure skating or gymnastics, to introduce two types of ratings with signals: "technical", calculated on the basis of technical indicators, and "consumer" rating calculated on the basis of the number of subscribers, subscribers' deposit amounts ... Maybe it would be better? It seems to me that it is not fair to propose that the number of subscriptions should not be taken into account when calculating the rating.
...what a toad does to people... and strangles... and strangles...
Well, it does that to the unqualified. And the skilled and experienced ones have to look at the figure of "Subscribers' Funds" of 5 million USD, which someone will get after such a risky and confusing strategy ends and drains most of the subscribers' money.
And one of this "someone" has to be YOU. You're in the market and you're making money, right? So whose money is it? The petty greedheads who are somewhere getting "50% a month"?
That's how anti-toads are supposed to be.
Another thing is that some people are offended by non-transparent rating of signals. So what? So, take it and use "transparent" if you can find it somewhere else. You are provided with free signals hosting in the Market together with charts, tables and detailed reports. All this you can use to work on your trading systems and LONG-TERM INVESTORS. And you are clinging to the little things and for 20 USD per month. Well, yes, an extra 100-200 USD a month for signals or products in the Marketplace will not hurt anyone. But you have to build PRIORITIES here. If you want to become a trader, you should not care who and how much sells here. You should only care about the profitability of your trading system and the availability of a report on it in authoritative access. It's all there for FREE.
And here's an example from me: Metakvot intentionally twisted down the counter downloads of my Expert Advisor on the Market (probably do not like me Renat and Metakvot for criticism, or my Expert Advisor is a threat to the entire Forex market). I saw this for a year and a half in a row by the number of downloads from my site and from Market. The correlation of downloads was zero or even negative. There has to be a correlation, because even my site was visited by many users from MQL5. The correlation I know how to calculate.
So what? I'm not complaining. I'm not complaining. Why? Because the pluses (and money savings) from using the MT4-MT5 trading platform and the MQL5.com system are much higher than the sum of all cons.
Therefore, I'm going to be a little blunt, but straightforward:
You guys better shut up and work on profitability of your trading system; look for yourself rich investors, using MQL5.com Signals indicators, instead of counting 100...1000 a month in someone else's pocket.
This will be much more correct, if you really want to become traders, managing tens of millions of investors' money, rather than petty greedy with a goal of $1000 per month. Take what you have and don't complain.
When we are discussing marketing, we have to understand that now brokerage companies are interested in good signal providers. Now PAMM-service or a good signal provider is the only unique advantage, that exactly brokerage companies can give to their clients. Everything else like trading conditions, instruments, and execution is virtually repeated from one brokerage company to another.
If a brokerage company publishes a quality signal (not to mention the PAMMA), it attracts lots of unqualified investors, who pay a commission in the form of spread. Also it is the best promotion for brokerage companies: "look what traders trade with us", "What signals we have", etc. So, the CC's interest here is more than obvious. Another question is that brokerage companies will not advertise the first signal they see. At the beginning the signal should make itself known and get positive results.
I think it is necessary to consider rating and give big weights to points and drawdown, but not when one deal is divided into ten small ones and one figure results in 10000 points a day, the rating is going uphill and yield is 4-5% per month. Net pips leverage 1:1 average drawdown average yield activity and everything above 1 leverage should not be taken into account.
I did not create this thread to be deleted. It is now in the nature of feedback and suggestions, criticism, and discussion of the competition problems of the signal business.
There, look, it's already twenty pages in less than a week. And if you dig into the thread, you will find sound reasoning, criticism, and suggestions.
We want sensible competition, we want to be heard.
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