Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 35
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20-30 seconds!? .... Omg... I think you did something wrong... My tick indicators are much faster. Several ticks on a chart.
Run it on a symbol you've never used, and for which you simply have no data at all.
And, yes, it's good that you got a result - that's what I want to achieve. Gathering opinions on how best to do it.
...
As you wish, but you have a problem, not me...
I asked for help, not a statement of fact.
I asked for help, not a statement of fact. You would have just passed by then.
I set 5000 bars of history in MT4 and MT5. I have a visual instant start in MT4, and a waiting period of 20 to 30 seconds in MT5. And that's assuming that the EURUSD symbol is used repeatedly for tests - there is a history in both terminals.
It is not necessary to tell the "impatient" user in every way to wait. It is necessary that there are no unreasonable delays when starting and switching the timeframe.
That's why I am interested in possible methods to solve this problem. For now. I'll experiment with them later - what really happens.
Youz.
Thank you. What will it give now?
With the release of build 1583 we will return to the issue of mismatching the number of ticks in the history with the number of ticks in the tester on low-liquidity stock tickers
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/170952/page29#comment_4845672
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/170952/page29#comment_4845795
let's run
result - good! there are changes.
Then the tricky part starts:
we run the multicurrency Expert Advisor on "cold" condition.
We should run it for the second time, without changing anything.
as far as i understand, now all ticks get to the tester. is it true, in this case not all from the first run?
s.s. as far as they now coincide with CopyTicks did not check.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/188047