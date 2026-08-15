Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 36
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What leads to a cold start in a case like this.
and that's what it's all about.
now run it again
and the test result is completely different
@Renat Fatkhullin, provide strong evidence that the tester is accurate and ready to use.
Where are the clear criteria for verifying the validity of the tester? Where is the 100% reproducibility and match with the standard?
Where is the iron argumentation of your words?
I suggest that ALL of your tester verification experts be posted in the public domain. I propose to pay people who write EAs that fail the tester. And include them in the test base after tweaking the tester.
The tester is raw and everyone is proving it. Why, if you want to find a bug in the tester, it is found very quickly? Why 16 years of experience writing platforms can not write a tester, the results of which can be trusted? Each build one feeling from the tester - bewilderment.
With the release of build 1583 we will return to the issue of mismatch of ticks in the history with the number of ticks in the tester on low-liquidity stock tickers.
Did Service Desk tell you that the problem is solved? The last reply was "we're working on it.
The problem has not been solved yet. Unfortunately, not everything depends on the developers, part of the problem depends on the quality of ticks, laid on the trading server.
Sorting it out. Wait, please.
Here, for example, is a check script. It checks the correspondence between ticks and minute bars. It is not yet optimized. It can be accelerated by requesting ticks in a wider range. But it is more clear in this form, since it requests ticks for each minute separately
Here, for example, is a check script. It checks the correspondence between ticks and minute bars. It is not optimized yet. It can be accelerated by requesting ticks in a wider range. But it is more clear in this form, as it requests ticks for each minute separately.
I got the following result on Metaquotes-Demo
Is it normal?
Did the service department tell you that the problem had been solved? The last answer was "we're looking into it.
The problem has not yet been solved. Unfortunately, not everything depends on the developers, part of the problem depends on the quality of ticks on the trade server.
We are figuring it out. Wait, please.
I'm not complaining.
In the SDs the application for another reason - inconsistency of ticks.
And here showed a new bug - execution in the tester at the price of 0 on the first cold run, which appeared after using all the ticks in the tester.
I am not complaining.
The application in SD is about another thing - inconsistency of ticks.
and here showed a new bug - execution in the tester at 0 price on the first cold run, which appeared after using all the ticks in the tester.
This is from the same place. There is only one problem with ticks.
The case you described did not happen before? No.
Where did it come from? In the process of solving the problem of matching ticks
Thank you. A small noteThat's no way to determine whether you belong to a forex/exchange - many are broadcasting a forex glass.
What does this have to do with the exchange - not the exchange?
If the forex market is broadcasted, it means that the bars are built by fins.
What does this have to do with the exchange - not the exchange?
If the stock is broadcasted, it means that the bars are built by fins.
What are the fins in forex? Open demo here FIBOGroup-MT5 Server.
If the market depth is transmitted, the bars are build by fins, otherwise by bids
I understand your question. Recently, in connection with the expansion of tick functionality, there are settings - "always build by fins", "always build by bids", "build depending on the translation of the cup".
The first two settings are not taken into account in this script. It is calculated the "old way".