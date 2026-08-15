Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 209
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Another to the previously published (one,two) ways of determining the GMT offset of a trading server.
A symbiosis of all three methods gives a very high probability of getting the correct result.
A continuation of the theme of rollovers. Trying to identify the time of the rollover on the M1-history.
Application.
Result.
Peculiarities of min. lot calculation.
Example (RannForex-Binance_futures).
Is this a feature of MQL5 or a bug?
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Peculiarities of mql5, tips and tricks
A100, 2021.05.20 13:43
You can see the difference between inline (indefinite order) and standard (from right to left) functions.
Inline functions are not functions at all, i.e. they cannot have an address. From this point of view, there is no difference between regular and custom functions, so for example, it's unclear why the arguments of the simplest custom function (which is in essence inline) are always calculated from right to left. I do not exclude that in the future for inline functions the order may change, so
I suggested at one time to introduce the keyword inline for safe use of the order of calculations:
In the current MQL5 is it possible to prohibit inlining for certain functions?
hey why so
Read from here.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 3091: Improvements in performance
Carl Schreiber, 2021.11.02 23:34
There is no point because:
F5 hangs up. Also, it is a contradictory workaround for the constructor
There is no point because:
F5 hangs up.
I don't get it. Zeroing is a useful thing, so there is a point.