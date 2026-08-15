Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 207
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A real-life example of use - in the Virtual library, the VIRTUAL class contains static const VIRTUAL_DELETE VirtualDelete;
It can be replaced by static const VIRTUAL static_Virtual;
(and of course move the destructor to VIRTUAL) .
Do not. new-objects do not call their destructor when the program is terminated.
You cannot. New objects do not call their own destructor when the programme is terminated.
Sorry, not sure where in VIRTUAL_DELETE new?
In VIRTUAL::Create.
ZZZ The thread is not about Virtual...
Mining your Alert window.
CPU load during custom events.
Sometimes DEAL_TIME is less than DEAL_ORDER_TIME_SETUP. Must be a bug in the brokers software.
This is how it looks in the GUI.
Sometimes DEAL_TIME is less than DEAL_ORDER_TIME_SETUP. Must be a bug in the brokers software.
This is how it looks like in the GUI.
Probably, it is a bug.
But it is possible to do it normally, isn't it? If the user/software changes the limit order after the partial execution, the ORDER_TIME_SETUP will be updated.
But this is also possible, right? If the limit order is changed by the user/software after partial execution, ORDER_TIME_SETUP is updated.
This field is a constant. It is written together with the ticket.
This field is a constant. It is written together with the ticket.
Apparently, I misunderstood the trading situation.
The way I pictured it: the pending limit was executed through several trades. During this time, it was hanging in live orders and the ORDER_TIME_SETUP field was not a constant. After the last trade it entered the history. At that moment, ORDER_TIME_SETUP became a constant.
Or was it not?