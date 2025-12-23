Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 774
YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! So no one told me how to calculate Likelihood and AIC. But, I did and the calculation is the same as R.
Is there a 3.4.3 in microsoft?
For LIME, thank you.
There is. But after installing CUDA and cuDNN MRO doesn't want to install. I haven't found the reason. That is why I am using the clean K 3.4.3. Although 3.4.4 has already been released.
Does anyone have the site hung for the last half an hour?
I use DALEX too. I will start with it, it seems to be easier than LIME.
I have a news feed coming fromR-bloggers. Today came an ad for DALEX, a variable importance selection package. Tried to install - it does not install for my R 3.4.2.
I really liked the idea though.
Usually variable importance is importance in the sense of how often the predictor was used in fitting the model.
But DALEX uses a different idea: predictor importance refers to the effect of that predictor on the success of the prediction . The model itself is treated as a black box.
I've tried to remember all the packages I've used and I can't recall a package with the same idea of influencing the prediction.
Maybe someone can give me a hint?
Interesting topic a. I myself use vtraet and I am happy with it, but there is no limit to perfection. I would like to try running Dalex on my data, but I don't know how to do it. Maybe someone can help... At least start ...
.... I want to try to run Dalex on my data, but I don't know how to do it. Maybe someone can help... At least get me started...
I have not been able to use it for an hour...
It's kind of complicated????
Check out....
