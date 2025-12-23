Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 384

Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I did not even try 8h, went straight into the full free version, but it needs an account

Yeah, I found it, I logged in, I'm playing...

And how do I specify where the features are and where the targeting is?

Aliosha:

The Train model module specifies the targets. I recommend to make a training example first, it's very easy to understand what to connect to.

https://docs.microsoft.com/ru-ru/azure/machine-learning/machine-learning-create-experiment

Простой эксперимент в Студии машинного обучения
Простой эксперимент в Студии машинного обучения
  • 2017.03.20
  • garyericson
  • docs.microsoft.com
Если вы еще не использовали студию машинного обучения Azure, это руководство предназначено для вас. В руководстве мы рассмотрим использование студии на примере создания первого эксперимента машинного обучения. В этом эксперименте мы проверим аналитическую модель, которая прогнозирует стоимость автомобиля на основе таких переменных, как марка и...
 

Yes, it's nice...

If the result could also be exported to C++ code, compiled into a dll at least, it would be worth it!

Yes, it's only disappointing, that trained model can be handled only via web api... but nothing prevents to write everything in R, teach and develop it there and then ready to use in your PC. But in general the web api is also cool
 

Well, not bad, as for a web application...

Threshold slider to the left, it will be more accurate :) This app is in the azure cloud with a lot of processing power. I haven't done any big projects yet, but it should read very fast. If it's not fast enough, there is another one from Microsoft: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/cognitive-toolkit/

I'll have to check it, train a grid with different parameters, chosen via GA and see how fast the studio copes with it

Performance comparison with TensorFlow and MxNet https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/cognitive-toolkit/blog/2017/06/microsofts-high-performance-open-source-deep-learning-toolkit-now-generally-available/

Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit
Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit
  • www.microsoft.com
A free, easy-to-use, open-source, commercial-grade toolkit that trains deep learning algorithms to learn like the human brain. Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit (formerly known as CNTK) version 2.0 is now available to Developers and Data Scientists. Cognitive Toolkit is a free, easy-to-use, open-source toolkit that trains deep learning algorithms...
 
It does not work more accurately.
Files:
numerai_training_data.zip  7111 kb
Is it necessary to do 2-class trees in this example? And what accuracy should it be?

I don't know anything about numerai yet, I'll read it)

 
The more precision the better, which is not essential
This is what they give tasks? I understand it is the hedge fund, if you register, what will it give?

I will run with different models, so far the same as you got 0.5

