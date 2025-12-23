Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 777
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Does anyone happen to know what kind of bastard is pulling the eu and its like down???? So... just asking...
someone's risky, or rather the net
No turkey, NS, etc. will ever be able to show this and unravel/train/prepare/etc.
Does anyone happen to know what kind of bastard is pulling the eu and its like down???? So... I was just asking...
Forgive me, for Christ's sake, I am a sinful fool))) I didn't just say "Icarus")))
Somebody's risk is off the charts.
i.e., i don't know how to make it so i don't know what to do and what to do with it.
I call it a mistake when the TS gets a minus. As a rule in a normal TS minus should not be large, but here ... BUCKY :-(
Yes... counts the standard deviation of the comulative delta
dAmount+=(dAPrice-dMovingAverage)*(dAPrice-dMovingAverage); where dMovingAverage is the MA of the cumulative delta
Price has negligible effect on the result. I think the MA of the cumulative delta is enough. Or just the cumulative delta.
I call it a mistake when the TC gets a minus. As a rule in a normal TC minus should not be large, but here ... BUCKY :-(
I only wish it were so bad
they just become many, i.e. more
Somebody's risk is too high.
no turkey, NS, etc. will ever be able to show it
My TS worked like this:
Are you sure?... Judging by the code, you count the MA of the cumulative delta (hundreds ... thousands of units) and find the difference with the price (1.41 ... 1.42).
dAmount+=(dAPrice-dMovingAverage)*(dAPrice-dMovingAverage); where dMovingAverage is the MA of the cumulative delta.
The price has negligible effect on the result. I think the MA cumulative delta is sufficient. Or just a cumulative delta.
Or then subtract the MA from the cumulative delta from the cumulative delta itself.
Then the deviation will be